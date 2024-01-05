Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

Anavissos Municipal Unit
76
Saronida Municipal Unit
4
Saronis
4
93 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor consi…
€355,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Floor 2/1
€320,000
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€670,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 189 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€200,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,10M
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 176 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€250,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€620,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€375,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. The owners will…
€450,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 78 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€180,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
€320,000
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,10M
3 room cottage with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€550,000
Villa 6 rooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
The villa is located on the shore of the Saronic Gulf and has stunning views of the sea from…
€4,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€400,000
Townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
€148,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
€290,000
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 626 m²
Property Code: 1574 - Villa FOR SALE in Attika - East Lagonisi for €2.000.000 . This 626 sq.…
€2,00M
1 room apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Property Code: 1503 - FOR SALE renovated 1 Bedroom, on the facade Apartment of total surfac…
€55,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: 1469 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 50 sq.m,…
€80,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: 1400 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Maisonette of total surface 250 sq.m, 3 levels …
€250,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Property Code: 1328 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 500 sq.m, 3 levels Saron…
€500,000
3 room house in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Property Code: 1322 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 171 sq.m, 3 l…
€260,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Property Code: 1254 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Attika - East Anavyssos for €500.000 . This 195…
€500,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 547 m²
Ref: 1120 - For sale Anavyssou Villa total surface 547 sq.m. 3 level on a hill in front of A…
€3,00M
4 room house in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Ref: 142 - Palia Fokea-Anavissos Detached house 2km from beaches and shopping ANAVYSSO cent…
€350,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 175 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€580,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Lacquer, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€420,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
€750,000
Property types in Municipality of Saronikos

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
