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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece

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apartments
8
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The Izi Lux project is a contemporary residential development situated between the Kalithea …
$340,919
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7/9
From €250,000 Property Type: Apartments Bedrooms: 1 Size: 48–54 sq.m Completion: Q1 2028…
$296,097
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Apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
$285,914
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Habita
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
The Izi Lux project is a contemporary residential development situated between the Kalithea …
$340,919
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/5
The fourth floor apartment is 114.79 sq.m. with 3 bedrooms, a living room, an open-plan kitc…
Price on request
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish residence close to the sea and the center of Athens, Greece We offer luxury apartme…
$401,365
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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 5/5
Fifth floor. Apartment of 119.91 sq.m. with 3 bedrooms, living room, open plan kitchen, bath…
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/4
Located just minutes from Athens, this dynamic and fast-growing GOLDEN VISA project offers a…
$275,028
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Properties features in Municipality of Moschato-Tavros, Greece

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