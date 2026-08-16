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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

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apartments
4
4 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale: Modern apartment under construction in Argyroupoli, offering bright and comfortabl…
$870,129
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/6
Spacious Maisonette with Sea View | Golden Visa | Athens Riviera  A modern two-level mais…
$913,315
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/4
Luxury under construction apartment of 124.50 sq.m with unique sea view Discover a high-aes…
$768,907
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3/4
Two luxurious maisonettes of 126.24 sq m with internal elevator and sea view for sale! Two …
$826,487
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Agency
Sideris Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli, Greece

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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