Residential properties for sale in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

5 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with sea view in Legrena, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with sea view
Legrena, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
€8,00M
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 348 m²
Property Code: 1297 - FOR SALE newly built 3 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 348 sq.m, 2 l…
€1,000,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Legrena, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Legrena, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 260 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€704,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Legrena, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Legrena, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€290,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Legrena, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Legrena, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€490,000

Mir