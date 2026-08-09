Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Lavreotiki Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

;
Lavrio
7
9 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Premium Premium
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$6,98M
Leave a request
Apartment in Lavrio, Greece
Apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Area 320 m²
For sale apartment of 320 sq.meters in Attica. Flat has interior layout.
$543,126
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
$157,324
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Cottage 1 bedroom in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 87 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 87 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livi…
$366,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$613,968
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$295,177
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Lavrio, Greece
Cottage
Lavrio, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The cottage is located in the P…
$153,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$342,406
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
House in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
House
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Area 560 m²
2 high-standard detached houses of 305 sq.m. and 260 sq.m. respectively. Also available sepa…
$2,15M
Leave a request

Property types in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit

houses

Properties features in Lavreotiki Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go