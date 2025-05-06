Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agia Paraskevi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece

apartments
31
houses
11
42 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$327,255
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 room apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 165 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout
$307,904
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$490,559
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$789,927
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$723,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 147 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$594,934
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$394,535
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. 2nd floor cons…
$313,123
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$712,877
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$417,497
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$493,691
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 386 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the mountain opens up from …
$1,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$384,098
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 221 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$521,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$564,233
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 137 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor cons…
$733,504
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments for obtaining a residence permit and rental income in Athens, Attica, Greece …
$612,734
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$761,715
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 164 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on sem…
$898,663
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$384,098
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
3 bedrooms apartment in Agia Paraskevi, Athens, Greece. Agia Paraskevi is situated near the …
$322,631
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$682,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$384,098
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$401,841
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$423,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Agia Paraskevi, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go