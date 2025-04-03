Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agios Dimitrios
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 5
Low-rise residence close to the center of Athens, Agios Dimitrios, Greece We offer apartmen…
$326,607
Leave a request
4 room house in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Built in 1980 for sale. The building consists of a 170 m2 basement with a separate entrance,…
$551,969
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 820 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 820 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be …
$2,19M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes