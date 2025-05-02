Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece

Rafina Municipal Unit
25
Pikermi Municipal Unit
5
Rafina
7
30 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- An Oasis of Serenity and Luxury in Rafina Welcome to a property t…
$601,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of . 1st floor con…
$908,057
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$354,873
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bathroom, …
$553,184
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 lev…
$362,179
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$930,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$512,584
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$438,372
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$356,960
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$521,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room. G…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$767,151
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$386,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$167,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has one level. 3rd floor con…
$772,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$934,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$185,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
$2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$274,504
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 326 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$972,268
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$328,779
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 505 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go