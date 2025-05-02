Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Alimos, Greece

apartments
34
houses
12
46 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 143 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and 6th floo…
$1,02M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS4281 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €913.000 . …
$995,008
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Property Code: HPS4253 - Apartment FOR SALE in Alimos Center for €323.000 . This 51 sq. m. …
$352,013
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$552,260
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$1,23M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$563,621
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/6
It is a luxurious residential complex with a contemporary architectural design and top-quali…
$642,860
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 111 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$918,494
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 6
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 6th floor cons…
$1,14M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 5
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$707,192
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 348 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$2,92M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece The new resi…
$1,07M
3 room apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 139 sq.meters in central Greece. There are: a fireplace. Extras included …
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 256 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$3,08M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
A new house in a prestigious area. Apartments with large balconies and parking. Prices fro…
$597,108
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 287 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,78M
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
$309,103
2 room apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 54 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$224,405
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$981,119
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
2 bedrooms Apartment in Alimos, South Athens, Greece. In the best district of Alimos, within…
$429,957
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Alimos - Kalamaki 50 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
$146,669
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- Athens South: Alimos - Ano Kalamaki 152 Sq.m., 3 Bedr…
$282,056
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
3 bedrooms Apartment in Alimos, South Athens, Greece. In the best district of Alimos, within…
$977,175
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS4257 - Apartment FOR SALE in Gizi - Pedion Areos Gkyzi - Arios Pagos for €…
$452,276
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Fully renovated 2 bedrooms apartment, is located in Alimos area, situated on the Saronic Gul…
$332,240
Apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Area 74 m²
Urban living for the Mediterranean lifestyle. A contemporary development of 56 two-bedroo…
$362,728
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$323,560
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 3/6
Serenity is a luxurious residential complex with a contemporary architectural design and …
$731,469
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Property Code: HPS4261 - Apartment FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €465.000 . T…
$506,767
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 216 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
$2,70M
