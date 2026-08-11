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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Elliniko, Greece

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apartments
66
houses
6
72 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 81 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 81 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$518,911
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 95 m²
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout.
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 56 m²
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in central Greece. Flat has interior layout.
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$183,010
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 58 m²
For sale apartment of 58 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 117 m²
For sale apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$265,659
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth flo…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 53 m²
For sale apartment of 53 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$159,396
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 64 m²
For sale apartment of 64 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale apartment of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Elliniko south of Athens Sourmena area, apartment of 100 sq.m. raised ground floor, in very …
$407,878
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 23 m²
The apartment is located in the center of Athens.
$183,010
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 94 m²
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 50 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 50 square meters in Athens. The apartment is l…
$93,030
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. It…
$191,275
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 215 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 215 square meters in Attica. The first floor consi…
$354,195
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 99 m²
For sale dilapidated housing, an apartment of 99 square meters in Athens. The apartment is l…
$163,249
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
For sale apartment of 28 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 85 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 85 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
For sale apartment of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Elliniko, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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