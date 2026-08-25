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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

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Vari Municipal Unit
58
161 property total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635 713
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale is a key-ready apartment located on the 3rd floor of a newly built complex in Voula…
$787 608
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
For sale duplex of 280 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floo…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 57 m²
Apartment for sale of 57 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the second flo…
$382 759
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 240 m²
The maisonette is located on the ground (70 sq.m) and second (170 sq.m) floor, it has the ex…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Duplex for sale, 4th floor, located in the Voula area. The property has a total area of 141.…
$1,52M
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TekceTekce
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,27M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 250 m²
We offer you a stunning villas in one of the most prestigious areas in the south of Athens, …
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 289 m²
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There are: a f…
$968 181
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$360 116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 100 m²
✨ Detached House 100 sq.m. on a 165 sq.m. Plot – Asyrmatos, Aliantos (Vari – Varkiza) In…
$277 467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Voula South Nea Kalymnos area, under construction maisonette 215 sq.m. 3 levels (basement-gr…
$1,45M
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Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment for sale on the 4th, 5th, and 6th floors (3 levels), located in the Glyfada area. …
$2,11M
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Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 236 m²
A gorgeous townhouse fro sale in the prestigious seaside area of Athens, Voula. The house co…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 85 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 85 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on t…
$668 400
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 160 sq.meters in Athens. 1st floor consists of living room with k…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There are: a f…
$1,03M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/3
This fully renovated 104 sq.m. apartment is located on the 2nd floor in a quiet residential …
$629 270
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
Voula Private Residences Exclusive Ground Floor Residence with Private Pool Located in…
$2,88M
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 level…
$708 425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$673 004
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Voula south of Athens Politia area (10; on foot from the center), apartment of 140 sq.m. 2nd…
$1,05M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 217 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
5 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
Property Code: HPS4432 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Voula Exochi for € 850.000 . This 260.00 sq…
$980 415
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
$2,34M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$354 213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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