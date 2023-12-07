UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Residential
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Vari Municipal Unit
45
Vouliagmeni Municipal Unit
20
121 property total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with cable TV, with luxury estate
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
1
63 m²
€273,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5
1
260 m²
Property Code: HPS4432 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Vari - Varkiza Center for €850.000 . This 26…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1
620 m²
1
The Villa is located in Voula area
€4,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
115 m²
Voula south Nea Kalymnos area, under construction maisonette 115 sq.m. 2 levels (ground floo…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
1
215 m²
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2
1
184 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area: under construction maisonette 184 sq.m. 3rd-4th flo…
€1,17M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2
1
71 m²
2
🏡 Check out this cozy 71 sq.m property in Athens Riviera! 🌅 Located on the second floor o…
€280,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
251 m²
€760,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
360 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€3,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
2
110 m²
4/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€690,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
215 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
5
450 m²
-1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2
1
102 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, Kamini area, center far from the center apartment 100 sq.m. 4th flo…
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2
1
70 m²
€350,000
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
70 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€435,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
2
155 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 155 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€985,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
2
192 m²
€750,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
3
320 m²
3/1
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€3,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
104 m²
6
New residence near the beach, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces and gardens, …
€455,000
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with floor heating, with Pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2
66 m²
3
Low-rise residence with swimming pools, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with storerooms. …
€370,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5
4
500 m²
1
For sale 4-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
148 m²
6
New residential complex in Voula, Greece We offer apartments with terraces. The three-level…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
140 m²
7
Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece We offer apa…
€1,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
173 m²
5
New residence at 300 meters from the sea, Voula, Greece We offer apartments with balconies …
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
135 m²
3
Residence with twi swimming pools at 70 meters from the sea, Vouliagmeni, Greece The reside…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
3
483 m²
1
For sale 5-storey house of 483 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 storeroo…
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
3
159 m²
5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 159 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the…
€2,08M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4
3
179 m²
5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 179 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the…
€2,63M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3
1
127 m²
3/1
For sale under construction apartment of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€1,26M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
7
5
285 m²
1
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€3,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
