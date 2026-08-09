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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Oropos, Greece

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houses
34
36 properties total found
Townhouse in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Area 200 m²
Townhouse of 200 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula is for sale. The townhouse is located on…
$714,945
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living r…
$430,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage
Skala Oropou, Greece
Area 200 m²
The detached house consists of 2 independent floors. The ground floor consists of 2 apart…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 98 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townho…
$210,996
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Afidnes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Afidnes, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- East Attica: Afidnes (Kiourka) - 440 Sq.m., 6 Bed…
$250,554
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$584,451
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 390 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 390 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one bedroom, one ba…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 225 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$684,811
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 550 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one gym, one p…
$4,13M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$696,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 765 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of l…
$3,08M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$885,531
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Skala Oropou, Greece
Townhouse
Skala Oropou, Greece
Area 220 m²
For sale townhouse area of 220 sq.m in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The gro…
$531,293
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
For sale maisonette of 152 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
The detached house is located in Ipokratios Politia behind mountain of Parnitha Since the…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 190 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 5 bedrooms,…
$442,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Skala Oropou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
For sale apartment of 65 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$160,576
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$436,862
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Skala Oropou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 282 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$578,547
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 250 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 leve…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Agii Apostoli, Greece
Townhouse
Agii Apostoli, Greece
Area 250 m²
Townhouse for sale of 250 sq.m. in Attica. The townhouse is located on 3 levels. The ground …
$500,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage
Skala Oropou, Greece
Area 540 m²
Offered for sale Villa consisting of 3 houses Each house has 3 levels and consists of 1 liv…
$1,28M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Skala Oropou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Skala Oropou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Oropos, Greece

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