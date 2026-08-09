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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

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apartments
132
houses
7
139 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$351,132
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$299,734
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/5
🇬🇧 Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences – Athens, Greece Bella Vista Golden Visa Residences…
$278,658
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 106 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 106 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$549,030
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Apartment with thoughtful layout, modern finishing materials and smart design solutions focu…
$291,311
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$306,598
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$314,098
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$303,166
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 7/7
Residence of Riviera VI📍Location:The hotel is located in a privileged location on the Athens…
$933,000
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$297,446
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 102 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Opus Residence is the newest residential project located in Kallithea, Athens, Greece, offer…
$293,044
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 97 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$401,441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$323,579
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$320,496
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$289,438
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$375,042
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$319,318
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$307,198
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Apartment.Apartment with thoughtful layout, modern finishing materials and smart design solu…
$291,311
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Discover a sophisticated urban retreat at Boulevard, a contemporary residential landmark ris…
$378,558
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Apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Area 37 m²
Apartment for sale of 37 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floo…
$346,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$318,791
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$114,529
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
For sale apartment of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 102 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 102 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$407,344
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 83 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$1,06M
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Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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