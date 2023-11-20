Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Kallithea

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

apartments
12
houses
6
18 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment in Kallithea area.  Kallithea is a densely populated neighborhood o…
€155,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with with repair
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea area in Southern Athens. Orientation:  Interi…
€95,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea.  Kallithea is a densely populated neighborho…
€140,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with central heating
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
Two-bedroom apartment for asale in Kallithea area.  Kallithea is a densely populated neig…
€150,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Fully renovated in 2023…
€140,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
One-bedroom apartment for sale in Kallithea area in Southern Athens. Fully renovated in 2023…
€160,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with central heating
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Renovated in 2013, on the 4th fl…
€90,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment in Southern Athens in Kallithea area. Renovated in 2023, on the 1st fl…
€160,000
Call
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
+306983342502 mp@domainestate.gr
1 room apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
This apartment is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 600 meters to the sandy bea…
€110,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 room house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 2
This maisonette is located in a popular tourist village Kallithea 400 meters to the sandy be…
€250,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
This apartment is located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 600 meters to the sandy beac…
€135,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
This apartment is located in a popular tourist village Kalithea 600 meters to the sandy beac…
€65,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
9 room house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
The house is located in a popular village Kallithea 750 meters from the beach and 300 meters…
€690,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
The house is located in a popular village Kalithea 600 meters from the beach. There is a gar…
€650,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The apartment is located 400 meters from the picturesque sandy beach in Kallithea village.  …
€84,000
Leave a request
5 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
5 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
This villa is located in Kalithea village only 70 meters from the beach. The villa is built …
€3,00M
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
The luxury apartment complex is located in only 400 meters from the picturesque sandy beach …
€259,000
Leave a request
4 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
4 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
The maisonetta is located in a quiet area of a popular tourist village which is named Kallit…
€280,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir