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Residential properties for sale in Saronida Municipal Unit, Greece

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1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 000 m²
The villa is located on the shore of the Saronic Gulf and has stunning views of the sea from…
$4,63M
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