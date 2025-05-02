Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Ilion
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Ilion, Greece

apartments
7
houses
6
13 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 77 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Agios Fanourios 77 Sq.m…
$118,463
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
For Sale | Residential Detached house | Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia 170 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms,…
$112,822
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Ilion west of Athens Palatiani area, apartment of 90 sq.m. corner airy and bright 2nd floor …
$220,004
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 81 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 leve…
$448,209
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Omonia center of Athens, apartment of 78 sq m. bright 1st floor, furnished, in excellent con…
$203,080
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$276,592
Townhouse in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. The property …
$454,028
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 5/5
This luxurious penthouse, located in the green surroundings of Ilion in Athens, offers a gre…
Price on request
Cottage in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Area 100 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Rimini 100 Sq.m., …
$169,234
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Ilion west of Athens, floor apartment of 80 sq.m. airy and bright, 2nd floor in excellent co…
$203,080
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$273,800
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment -- Athens West: Ilion-Nea Liosia - Micheli 93 Sq.m.,…
$253,850
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor cons…
$443,591
