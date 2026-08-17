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Residential properties for sale in Koropi, Greece

;
apartments
3
houses
7
10 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 445 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 445 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Koropi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Koropi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
The maisonette is located in the new apartment building. There are on sale the following …
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$430,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 425 m²
Koropi (Agios Dimitrios beach) Erasmos Real Estate recommends a villa of 425sq.m. on a plot …
$2,10M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 12 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Area 350 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, o…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Koropi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 290 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Koropi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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