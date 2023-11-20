Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Koropi, Greece

apartments
4
houses
8
13 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€500,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Koropi, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Koropi, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Property Code: 1402 - FOR SALE newly built 1 Bedroom, Corner Apartment of total surface 56 …
€80,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
€235,000
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,50M
2 room apartment with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€190,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located in the new apartment building. There are on sale the following uni…
€270,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€300,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€200,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 800 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 800 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€320,000
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Koropi, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,30M
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Attica. The basement consists of 3 bedrooms, one…
€270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Volos-Pilio. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
€160,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Koropi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Koropi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€250,000
