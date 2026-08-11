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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece

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2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Ilioupoli south of Athens Astinomika - Panorama in an excellent 3-apartment building with ga…
$407,878
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1 bedroom house in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
1 bedroom house
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
— Area: 86 m2 + large veranda — Floor: 1st ( high ) — Number of rooms: 2K — Year of construc…
$287,024
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Properties features in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece

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