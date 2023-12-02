Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Ilioupoli

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece

1 property total found
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 69 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€270,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Ilioupoli, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir