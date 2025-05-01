Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Spata - Artemida
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

Artemida Municipal Unit
17
19 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$323,560
Townhouse in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 244 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$626,246
7 room house in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
7 room house
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 339 m²
Excellent detached house with basement and attic. 450 m. from the sea only. In the area of A…
$366,362
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the sea,…
$826,487
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 95 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$199,734
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$615,809
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 175 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$469,684
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$726,407
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Athens Artemida  155,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Athens, Greece Discover the benefits of Art…
$175,544
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Athens. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, living roo…
$1,02M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$411,235
Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 35 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
$93,937
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 128 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$352,162
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$547,965
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 215 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$422,716
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$396,009
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$438,372
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
The villa is 320 sq.m., It consists of: basement : a separate apartment with one bedroo…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 259 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 259 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$834,995
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Municipality of Spata - Artemida

houses

Properties features in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
