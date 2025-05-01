Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece

apartments
17
houses
12
29 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$234,610
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens West: Peristeri - 85 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathro…
$124,536
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to a metro station and the center of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartme…
$231,785
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens West: Peristeri - 42 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 Bathro…
$81,514
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 leve…
$301,738
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$135,609
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 102 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor cons…
$692,881
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$357,616
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment  -- Athens West: Peristeri - 67 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1…
$135,857
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor cons…
$647,121
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$125,249
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Newly built apartment building in Peristeri First Maisonette. 5th-6th floor maisonette o…
$379,978
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/6
This luxurious penthouse, located in the heart of the perisher area of ​​the Western hour of…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence in the quiet area of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartments with balconies. So…
$280,877
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
For Sale -- Residential Froor apartment -- Athens West: Peristeri - 61 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, 1 …
$119,147
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 201 m²
For Sale -- Residential Other properties -- Athens West: Peristeri - Lofos Axiomatikon 412 S…
$512,220
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens West: Peristeri -- Lofos Axiomatikon 73 Sq.m., 2…
$132,461
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$424,669
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 leve…
$284,975
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence close to the center of Peristeri, Greece We offer apartments with balconies. …
$277,132
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,36M
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 51 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$201,159
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens West: Peristeri - 60 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, Gro…
$152,839
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$324,089
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 leve…
$312,914
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 53 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$217,922
2 bedroom house in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
2 bedroom house
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Bright and spacious apartment in good condition for family accommodation in an ideal locatio…
$82,795
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floor cons…
$495,778
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Peristeri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$208,749
Properties features in Municipality of Peristeri, Greece

