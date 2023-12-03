Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Paiania, Greece

3 properties total found
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€190,000
per month
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
The maisonette is located in the new apartment building. There are on sale the following uni…
€270,000
per month
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Paiania, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€200,000
per month
