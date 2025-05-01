Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Rafina Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rafina Municipal Unit, Greece

Rafina
7
25 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$512,584
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$167,632
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 386 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 386 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, 2 l…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 1 bedroom in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
$2,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$274,504
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 505 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 505 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$521,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$333,998
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$185,529
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$934,188
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Rafina, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$767,151
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 567 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 567 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 lev…
$362,179
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has one level. 3rd floor con…
$772,370
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 46 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$260,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 225 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room. G…
$469,684
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$328,779
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$930,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$386,185
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$354,873
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$356,960
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Rafina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$365,310
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- An Oasis of Serenity and Luxury in Rafina Welcome to a property t…
$601,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Property types in Rafina Municipal Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Rafina Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go