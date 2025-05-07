Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece

Nea Makri Municipal Unit
34
Marathon
3
54 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room. 1s…
$469,684
1 room Cottage in Varnavas, Greece
1 room Cottage
Varnavas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale detached house under construction with an area of 211sq.m. On the ground floor of 1…
$648,179
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$626,246
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$2,61M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$344,435
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$260,936
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of . Ground floor…
$678,433
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kato Souli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kato Souli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 93 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$386,185
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$511,434
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Makri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 158 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$281,811
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 290 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$1,12M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 545 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 545 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one storeroom. …
$834,995
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 131 sq.meters in Attica. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2nd floo…
$287,029
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$2,06M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$496,525
3 bedroom townthouse in Avra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Avra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor c…
$247,039
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$396,622
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$480,122
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$427,935
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$386,185
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 252 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$438,372
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$386,185
1 bedroom house in Nea Makri, Greece
1 bedroom house
Nea Makri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Nope Macri is a green area where a pine forest reaches the sea. This small resort town has b…
$386,040
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$208,749
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 151 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
$733,504
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 406 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$469,684
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consist…
$699,308
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kato Souli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kato Souli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 414 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one storeroom. Grou…
$598,087
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
A truly unique property totaling 165 sqm, this residence offers a distinctive layout. The g…
Price on request
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$532,309
