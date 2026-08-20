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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

;
Limenas Markopoulou
23
Markopoulo
11
34 properties total found
Cottage in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Area 110 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage of 110 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$274,216
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated o…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists…
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor con…
$850,110
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Area 950 m²
In total the house has 7 bathrooms plus one guest toilet and one outside pool toilet located…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Markopoulo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$619,872
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Villa
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Area 132 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 132 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of a living room wi…
$925,477
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 385 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 385 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Markopoulo, Greece
Apartment
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$316,362
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 380 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$920,953
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Area 276 m²
Cottage located in the area of Porto Rafti. Consists of 3 floors. There is a possibility…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 level…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Markopoulo, Greece
Apartment
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters in Attica under construction. The apartm…
$322,221
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Markopoulo, Greece
Villa
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 220 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 220 sq.m. in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$971,180
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 120 sq.m in Attica under construction. The first f…
$439,887
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 85 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livin…
$230,238
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Markopoulo, Greece
Apartment
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$304,645
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 134 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, o…
$495,074
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 201 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage of 201 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, on…
$548,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias

apartments
houses

Properties features in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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