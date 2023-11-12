Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

apartments
8
houses
31
38 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
€790,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€350,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€500,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, Asirmatos Varis area, newly built maisonette of 192 sq.m. building …
€750,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with terrace, with floor heating, with Pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 7
Residence with an underground parking at 300 meters from the sea, Vari, Greece We offer apa…
€1,05M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
€580,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€400,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€560,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Vari south of Athens Miladeza area, independent maisonette of 207 sq.m. on a plot of 200 sq.…
€550,000
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There is a fir…
€820,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
€650,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€400,000
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
€850,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 176 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. c…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
Property Code: 1470 - FOR SALE newly built 5 Bedrooms, Villa of total surface 580 sq.m, 3 l…
€1,80M
3 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: 1397 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, House of total surface 250 sq.m, 3 levels Vari.…
€465,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Ref: 143 - Vari Detached cottage -style house with 3 Bedrooms, 1 Livingroom, 1 Kitchen, 1 Ba…
€250,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
A gorgeous townhouse fro sale in the prestigious seaside area of Athens, Voula. The house co…
€750,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 485 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 485 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€1,60M
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. co…
€350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€680,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€850,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€660,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€1,40M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 377 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 377 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
€650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€550,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€600,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€650,000

