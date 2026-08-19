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Residential properties for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

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apartments
21
houses
39
60 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635,713
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Cottage 1 bedroom in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of …
$226,696
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 375 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room,…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- East Attica: Vari-Varkiza - Asyrmatos 215 Sq.m., 4 Be…
$874,024
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$673,004
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 370 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 370 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$14,76M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 440 m²
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 440 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consist…
$4,84M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, l…
$802,882
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 245 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists o…
$941,901
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 485 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 485 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 2 l…
$2,36M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 230 m²
A luxurious apartment for sale in an elite suburb in the south of Athens, Voula. The apartme…
$1,86M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$360,116
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 520 m²
In a very nice part of Agia Marina, just 3 minutes by car from the beach, an area of 4 acres…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$1,07M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 260 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 304 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 living room…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Area 320 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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