Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece

Municipal Unit of Elliniko
22
Municipal Unit of Argyroupoli
7
29 properties total found
Apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 74 m²
Urban living for the Mediterranean lifestyle. A contemporary development of 56 two-bedroo…
€340,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of living room…
€1,15M
3 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 87 m²
Property Code: HPS4281 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €913.000 . …
€913,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with appliances, with Lift in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Penthouse 4 rooms with terrace, with appliances, with Lift
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 6
New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Alimos, Attica, Greece The new resi…
€1,03M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with storage room
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 305 m²
Kato Elliniko south of Athens, maisonette 305 sq.m. of ultra-luxurious construction in a spe…
€2,50M
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Property Code: HPS4261 - Apartment FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €465.000 . T…
€465,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Property Code: HPS4262 - Apartment FOR SALE in Agia Paraskevi Agios Ioannis for €569.000 . T…
€569,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Property Code: HPS4259 - Apartment FOR SALE in Gizi - Pedion Areos Gkyzi - Arios Pagos for €…
€430,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Property Code: HPS4260 - Apartment FOR SALE in Gizi - Pedion Areos Gkyzi - Arios Pagos for €…
€322,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Property Code: HPS4257 - Apartment FOR SALE in Gizi - Pedion Areos Gkyzi - Arios Pagos for €…
€415,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Property Code: HPS4258 - Apartment FOR SALE in Gizi - Pedion Areos Gkyzi - Arios Pagos for €…
€246,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Property Code: HPS4253 - Apartment FOR SALE in Alimos Center for €323.000 . This 51 sq. m. …
€323,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Property Code: HPS4256 - Apartment FOR SALE in Alimos Center for €449.000 . This 77 sq. m. …
€449,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. co…
€255,000
3 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/2
For sale apartment of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€480,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Ellinikon Kato south of Athens, in a privileged position next to the park with an unlimited …
€510,000
3 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€580,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. c…
€380,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 58 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€260,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Alimos Pani hill, south of Athens, maisonette of 200 sq.m. 2-level 3rd-4th floor in excellen…
€1,05M
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. c…
€400,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale duplex of 102 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the third floor and th…
Price on request
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with fireplace in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with fireplace
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Elliniko south of Athens, Ano Sourmena area, a newly built luxury apartment with an area of …
€410,000
2 room house with Bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
2 room house with Bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Property Code: 1410 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, House of total surface 110 sq.m, on the Ground …
€130,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Property Code: 1317 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 50 sq.m,…
€95,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 470 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€1,20M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€1,65M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,20M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€630,000

