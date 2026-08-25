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Residential properties for sale in Piraeus, Greece

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apartments
152
houses
18
170 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
For sale maisonette of 123 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$401 441
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
Penthouse P2 at Portside Residence offers a luxurious living experience with stunning panora…
$345 256
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Developer
Limar Homes
Languages
English, Ελληνικά
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 7/7
Etolikou 11 is located in the center of Piraeus, in one of the most famous areas of Athens. …
$288 961
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale apartment of 83 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$332 739
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 6/6
Etolikou Seafront is ideally located in one of the most privileged seaside areas of the Athe…
$288 961
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 66 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 66 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on grou…
$358 935
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 75 m²
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be…
$306 984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 36 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$312 888
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
For sale duplex of 159 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 3rd floor and 4th floo…
$306 984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
For sale apartment of 74 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$306 984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Area 200 m²
The building is 200 sqm on a 120 sqm plot, close to the port of Piraeus Suitable for pro…
$519 512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 52 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on grou…
$295 177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 68 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$253 852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$466 380
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 62 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on grou…
$336 502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
For sale under construction duplex of 62 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on grou…
$336 502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 131 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$631 679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$472 283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
For sale apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$306 984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
For sale apartment of 63 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$324 695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5
For sale is a 45 sq.m. apartment in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and …
$257 806
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 83 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$354 213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$293 613
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 5/5
🇬🇷 F7 Serviced Apartments — Automated Apartments in Piraeus A fully ready project for the…
$291 623
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$200 720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$419 152
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. It…
$192 456
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
For sale apartment of 126 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 10th floor. …
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$212 528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Piraeus, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$224 335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Piraeus, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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