UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Strovolos
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 BHK
3
2 BHK
7
Apartment
Clear all
80 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
5
373 m²
3
New complex of villas with terraces and gardens on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offe…
€900,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Strovolos, Cyprus
4
116 m²
5
New residence with a parking, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer modern and spacious apartments with …
€434,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
1
49 m²
From an exclusive area of Cyprus Cape Town Lofts offers a beautifully designed development l…
€156,098
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Strovolos, Cyprus
1
61 m²
5
Modern residence with a parking in a prestigious area, near the center of Nicosia, Cyprus W…
€145,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with city view, with kitchen
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
124 m²
4
Modern low-rise residence in the most prestigious area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartmen…
€258,000
Recommend
1 room studio apartment with parking, with furniture, with garden
Strovolos, Cyprus
1
1
55 m²
The complex is located in the prestigious Strovolos district of Nicosia. This city is known …
€151,000
Recommend
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with Pool, with terrassa, with trenajer
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
3
173 m²
The luxurious residential complex offers ready-made luxury residences of 11 apartments with …
€451,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
60 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€145,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
98 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 98 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€215,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
4
137 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 137 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€360,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
105 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€270,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
85 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€180,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
105 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€280,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
4
259 m²
5/1
For sale apartment of 259 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€550,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
4
162 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 162 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€395,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furnishings
Strovolos, Cyprus
4
162 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 162 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€405,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
2
126 m²
2/4
For sale 2-bedroom apartments in an elite complex under construction in the center of Nicosi…
€335,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
1
124 m²
1/4
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the Acropolis area off Athalassa avenue
€258,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom
Strovolos, Cyprus
1
1
77 m²
1/5
Apartment for sale in a complex under construction in Chryseleus (Chryseleousa), Strovolos, …
€162,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
2
111 m²
1/4
For sale 2 bedroom apartment with 2 bathrooms in a new complex under construction, in Strovo…
€195,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom
Strovolos, Cyprus
3
2
183 m²
3/5
Apartment for sale in a residential complex under construction in Strovolos, Nicosia. High-q…
€385,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with Storeroom
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
2
105 m²
3
For sale new 2-bedroom apartment on the ground floor in area Strovolos. This apartment has e…
€240,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
2
113 m²
3/3
For sale 2 bedroom apartment within the city, Dasoupolis area, overlooking Asalassa Park in…
€275,000
Recommend
Apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
34/34
360 Nicosia: The tallest building in Nicosia. A New Generation of Living An upgraded c…
€970,000
Recommend
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Strovolos, Cyprus
96 m²
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. cove…
€210,000
Recommend
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Strovolos, Cyprus
96 m²
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 80 sq.m. cove…
€210,000
Recommend
Apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Strovolos, Cyprus
94 m²
For sale under construction office in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, with 76 sq.m. cove…
€210,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
96 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Paphos, on the third floor of a three-storey building, wit…
€210,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with water system, with parking covered, with veranda
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
102 m²
For sale under construction two bedrooms apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wi…
€200,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with water system, with parking covered, with veranda
Strovolos, Cyprus
2
102 m²
For sale under construction two bedrooms apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wi…
€200,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL