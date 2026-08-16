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Apartments for sale in Lakatameia, Cyprus

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228 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Modern project located in Lakatamia, Nicosia. The project consists of 12 apartments. Key Fea…
$244,996
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
A cozy three-bedroom apartment is now available for sale in a quiet location in Lakatameia. …
$256,300
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Located in a quiet neighborhood of Lakatamia with easy access to the new highway, this well-…
$395,888
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Luxury project located in Lakatamia, Nicosia. The project consists of only 4 apartments.  Ke…
$301,706
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4 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Discover your new home in the peaceful and privileged area of Lakatamia. The complex consist…
$419,523
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Cozy two-bedroom flat for sale in Lakatamia, currently under construction. This stylish prop…
$230,442
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1 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
For sale under construction one bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidia - Limassol province, wit…
$140,138
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Luxury project located in Lakatamia, Nicosia. The project consists of only 4 apartments.  Ke…
$415,558
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Modern 2 bedroom flat 83㎡ with a spacious 23㎡ balcony, ideally located near Grammiko Park …
$232,805
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Modern project in Archangelos, with easy access to the motorway and the city center, close t…
$247,548
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Studio apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Area 43 m²
New luxury destination project of Pafos, where elegance and tranquility meets comfort, harmo…
$211,534
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1 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Nestled in the peaceful Lakatamia suburb of Nicosia, this one bedroom apartment is part of …
$147,719
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Luxury project located in Lakatamia, Nicosia. The project consists of only 4 apartments.  Ke…
$290,321
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A unique complex in Lakatamia area of Nicosia. Located close to private schools and universi…
$275,974
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
A new project is located in Lakatamia area, Nicosia.  This 2-storey building consist of 15 m…
$256,794
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Presenting a modern 2 bedroom apartment under construction in Lakatamia. Set in a highly con…
$219,806
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
A modern project in Archangelos, Nicosia. It is located in a quiet, residential area, close …
$278,590
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
A charming apartment located in Anthoupoli is available for sale. It offers optimized layout…
$253,800
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
A modern project in Archangelos, Nicosia. It is located in a quiet, residential area, close …
$270,326
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A unique complex in Lakatamia area of Nicosia. Located close to private schools and universi…
$250,464
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Discover contemporary living in this brand new 2 bedroom penthouse, designed for those who a…
$254,077
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Project comprises of 2 blocks of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments and a plethora o…
$395,888
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Discover this stunning 2 bedroom apartment in the sought-after Lakatamia area, offering a sp…
$230,442
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
A new project is located in Lakatamia area, Nicosia.  This 3-storey building consist of 14 m…
$245,122
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Modern project situated in Lakatamia, Nicosia. It is a 3-floor building with a total of 9 ap…
$261,129
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Modern project located in Lakatamia, Nicosia. The project consists of 12 apartments. Key Fea…
$244,996
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Eco-friendly housing project combining a great location with stylish aesthetics. This modern…
$423,068
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
This contemporary project is located in a newly developed area of Lakatamia, within close pr…
$230,442
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
In such close proximity to all amenities, this stunning new semi detached home offers qualit…
$404,409
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Project comprises of 2 blocks of studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments and a plethora o…
$389,979
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