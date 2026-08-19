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Apartments for sale in Polis, Cyprus

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2 BHK
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12 properties total found
Apartment 7 bedrooms in Polis, Cyprus
Apartment 7 bedrooms
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 354 m²
Beachfront Villa for Sale in Latchi – Prime Location near Latchi Marina A rare opportunity …
$1,80M
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2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A lovely new of two bedroom apartment complex,situated in the popular village of Prodromi, m…
$282,349
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2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 1
For sale 2 Bedroom Apartment on first floor in Excellent location. Walking distance to Polis…
$281,260
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Luxury Beachfront Villas in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus ? Exclusive Coastal Living Discover a…
$927,619
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2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Contemporary Apartment Living in a Prime Coastal Setting – Polis Chrysochous (Prodromi) Sit…
$278,482
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Two bedroom apartment igated comunal swimming pool, first floor (2 floors building), covered…
$190,979
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
A lovely new of two bedroom apartment complex,situated in the popular village of Prodromi, m…
$278,929
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2 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This 2 bedroom apartment in Prodromi offers contemporary coastal living in a highly desirabl…
$281,896
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Apartment in Polis, Cyprus
Apartment
Polis, Cyprus
This plot is located in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos District, just 250m from the touristic are…
$193,590
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3 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Luxury Beachfront Villas in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus ? Exclusive Coastal Living Discover a…
$927,619
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3 bedroom apartment in Polis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Located in the tranquil village of Argaka, near Polis, these eight seafront villas offer a u…
$634,343
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Apartment in Polis, Cyprus
Apartment
Polis, Cyprus
REDUCED PRICE : FROM ASKING PRICE €265.000 TO PROMOTION PRICE : €185.000 This plot is loca…
$213,180
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