Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Polis
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Polis, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 room apartment with public pool, with solar panels, with marble internal staircases in Polis, Cyprus
2 room apartment with public pool, with solar panels, with marble internal staircases
Polis, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Facilities: Two large residents swimming pools equipped with sunbeds, parasols, and paved re…
€180,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Polis, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furnishings
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 940 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€1,30M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir