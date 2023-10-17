UAE
133 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet
Limassol, Cyprus
2
76 m²
4
New residence with a parking in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments wi…
€290,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Limassol, Cyprus
3
80 m²
3
New residence in one of the most prestigious areas of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments …
€385,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Limassol, Cyprus
4
89 m²
3
New residence near the beach and the marina, Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments and penth…
€400,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet
Limassol, Cyprus
3
80 m²
6
New residence in a prestigious area, close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apart…
€275,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Limassol, Cyprus
4
118 m²
4
Modern low-rise residence in Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with large terraces and p…
€1,08M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
80 m²
This residential complex is a multicultural and sustainable community with 315 apartments (1…
€399,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
78 m²
1
In the heart of Limassol there is a three-storey building of six apartments with two bedroom…
€310,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
95 m²
3
The new project will be built in the prestigious area of Naafi. This project will be luxurio…
€430,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
119 m²
1
The new project will be located in one of the best places in Limassol, Panthea. Modern desig…
€830,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
122 m²
1
Modern three-bedroom apartment located in the Zakaki area. Located in a gated complex within…
€770,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
78 m²
3
In the heart of Limassol there is a three-storey building of six apartments with two bedroom…
€365,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
80 m²
1
The residence is ideally located on the outskirts of lively Limassol. Located just 2 minutes…
€340,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
102 m²
2
The residence is ideally located on the outskirts of lively Limassol. Located just 2 minutes…
€410,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
3
109 m²
4
For sale penthouse with 3 bedrooms and a roof garden in the Zakaki area in Limassol. The apa…
€660,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
87 m²
1
The new project will be located in one of the best places in Limassol, Panthea. Modern desig…
€420,000
Recommend
1 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
1
50 m²
MAJOR BENEFITSGated community with inhouse facilities pool gym and sauna Prestigious upcomin…
€286,548
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
77 m²
A new ultracontemporary gated community consisting of six luxurious condos nestled in one of…
Price on request
Recommend
1 room apartment with terrace, gym, with Pool
Limassol, Cyprus
1
49 m²
4
Gated residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious developing area, near the sea and the …
€208,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
2
1 577 m²
5
For sale apartment of 1577 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the gro…
€3,13M
Recommend
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
4
134 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 134 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€501,228
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
3
108 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€380,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
3
103 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 103 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€333,600
Recommend
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Limassol, Cyprus
3
97 m²
3/1
For sale apartment of 97 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€320,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
4
142 m²
2/1
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€326,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
4
160 m²
1/1
For sale apartment of 160 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€505,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
2
1
70 m²
1/1
New residential project located in the affluent and exclusive area of Zakaki - Limassol at j…
€246,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
2
2
103 m²
1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€500,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol, Cyprus
1
1
64 m²
1/3
A new residential complex of nine apartments in a picturesque corner of the prestigious Pota…
€270,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Limassol, Cyprus
2
1
87 m²
1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 87 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated…
€250,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with storage room
Limassol, Cyprus
1
84 m²
One bedroom apartment for sale in Agia Fyla - Limassol. The apartment is on the third floor …
€190,000
Recommend
