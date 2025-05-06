Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Konia, Cyprus

15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas and townhouses in a prestigious area, Konia, Paphos, Cyprus We off…
$358,898
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus We offer lumin…
$581,434
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 197 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex with a panoramic sea view close to the center of Paphos, Konia, Cyprus …
$673,268
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas near all necessary infrastructure, Konia, Cyprus We offer l…
$570,566
2 room apartment in Konia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
We invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of a unique 1-bedroom apartment located…
$433,832
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas in a quiet area, Konia, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with …
$690,113
4 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Konia, Cyprus We offer luxur…
$1,38M
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with gardens, Konia, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with gardens, swim…
$521,660
2 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/3
Exclusive Residential Project in Konia, Paphos Located in the prestigious area of Konia, th…
$305,707
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern residence close to the center of Paphos, Konia, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with p…
$676,185
2 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
This fascinating two-bedroom penthouse is nestled in the countryside of Konia, enjoying walk…
$495,088
4 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with a panoramic view in a prestigious area, Konia, Cyprus We offer l…
$1,20M
2 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Superb one of a kind project located in Konia Village, a small development of only 8 luxury …
$283,190
2 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
This fascinating two-bedroom penthouse is nestled in the countryside of Konia, enjoying walk…
$484,774
3 bedroom apartment in Konia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with swimming pools, Konia, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity p…
$1,23M
Properties features in Konia, Cyprus

