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Apartments for sale in Deryneia, Cyprus

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49 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment offers a comfortable and well-planned living s…
$237,277
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
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3 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Modern apartments located in a quiet residential area of Dyreneia.  Key Features Spacious o…
$282,402
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3 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
This Project is a contemporary residential development situated in the tranquil town of Dher…
$254,077
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Description of object: Famagusta BayView is an exceptional residential project offering bril…
$216,960
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 2
Welcome to the residential complex located in the heart of Derynia. This exclusive complex d…
$208,664
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Description of object: Famagusta BayView is an exceptional residential project offering bril…
$268,345
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Discover this elegant new development in the heart of Deryneia – a three-floor residential b…
$206,807
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3 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
This is a small residential block of Apartments which is in a desirable area of Derynia, jus…
$288,348
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1 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: Famagusta BayView is an exceptional residential project offering bril…
$165,574
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Description of object: Famagusta BayView is an exceptional residential project offering bril…
$211,250
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Discover this elegant new development in the heart of Deryneia – a three-floor residential b…
$218,624
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1 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Discover an exceptional new residential project in the sought-after area of Derinia, offerin…
$147,362
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1 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: Famagusta BayView is an exceptional residential project offering bril…
$154,156
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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1 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
Description of object: Famagusta BayView is an exceptional residential project offering bril…
$159,865
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Nils Ott Real Estates
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Floor 3
Discover a unique new residential project in one of the most sought-after areas of Derenia, …
$269,208
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 113 m²
This Project is a contemporary residential development situated in the tranquil town of Dher…
$194,989
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3 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
This Project is a contemporary residential development situated in the tranquil town of Dher…
$242,260
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale: Modern apartment on the project, located on the top floor of a well-designed three…
$223,386
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
A modern block of apartments, located at one of the best spots of Deryneia Municipality, in …
$247,898
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
Nestled between Derynia and Paralimni, this charming residence is part of the Mountain, Remo…
$218,624
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
Description of object: Famagusta BayView is an exceptional residential project offering bril…
$228,379
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Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
In one of the quietest areas of Deryneia, next to the municipal amphitheatre and overlooking…
$259,986
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
This Project is a contemporary residential development situated in the tranquil town of Dher…
$206,807
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3 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
This Project is a contemporary residential development situated in the tranquil town of Dher…
$254,077
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 95 m²
Discover this elegant new development in the heart of Deryneia – a three-floor residential b…
$230,442
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
An exceptional residential project offering brilliant sea-view apartments in a peaceful and …
$370,933
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 3
Discover a unique new residential project in one of the most sought-after areas of Derenia, …
$383,142
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
New Residential Project in Deryneia – Limited to Just 6 Apartments Discover modern living in…
$234,493
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
In one of the quietest areas of Deryneia, next to the municipal amphitheatre and overlooking…
$248,168
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International Property Alerts
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2 bedroom apartment in Deryneia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Deryneia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/3
2-Bedroom Apartment The two-bedroom apartment offers a comfortable and well-planned living s…
$225,702
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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