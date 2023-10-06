Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Deryneia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Deryneia, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment with furnishings in Deryneia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
Deryneia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Agia Napa. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat…
€140,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir