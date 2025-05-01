Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Mones Lemesou
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

2 BHK
5
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
4-bedroom apartment situated on the 3rd floor of a three-storey residential building, locate…
$312,050
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
A modern project is located in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol, Petrou kai Pav…
$339,762
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Moni, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 187 m²
$875,855
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/2
A new complex of apartments and villas in Moni, a suburb of Limassol. The complex consists o…
$515,917
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
A modern project is located in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol, Petrou kai Pav…
$334,099
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/2
A new complex of apartments and villas in Moni, a suburb of Limassol. The complex consists o…
$472,009
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Moni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Moni, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
A modern project is located in one of the most prestigious areas in Limassol, Petrou kai Pav…
$453,016
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Mones Lemesou, Cyprus

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go