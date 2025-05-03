Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Cyprus

Room 3 rooms in Lakatameia, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 186 m²
For sale a detached modern three bedroom house in Lakatamia - Nicosia province, under constr…
$323,406
1 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in the peaceful and picturesque village of Pervolia, a few kilometres from the ci…
$163,303
Room 4 rooms in Germasogeia, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 238 m²
For sale under construction a detached four bedroom luxury house in Agios Athanasios - Limas…
$649,892
3 room apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 144 m²
Three bedroom luxury penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Panthea - Limassol Pro…
$679,887
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
This penthouse is part of a stylish complex with two buildings and forty-eight apartments se…
$1,51M
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
This modern asset is situated on the ground floor of a four-floor building in Limassol Marin…
$2,18M
2 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 122 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Pro…
$341,457
3 bedroom apartment in Peyia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Peyia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views, Peyia, Cyprus We offer moder…
$521,660
3 room apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden under construction for sale in Parekklisi…
$370,366
5 bedroom apartment in Ayia Napa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villas with a panoramic view on the first sea line, Ayia Napa, Cyprus We offer moder…
$3,53M
5 bedroom apartment in Androlikou, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Androlikou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with rich infrastructure on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus We …
$2,29M
Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 201 m²
Three bedroom detached house under construction for sale in Germasogia - Limassol province, …
$614,294
3 room apartment in Oroklini, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Three bedroom resale penthouse apartment with roof garden for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limass…
$340,336
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 3
New retirement village with swimming pools, gardens and medical support, Geroskipou, Cyprus …
$218,460
3 bedroom apartment in Pervolia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Pervolia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of villas close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with swimm…
$703,353
Room 4 rooms in Chloraka, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 350 m²
For sale a semi-detached four bedroom house plus office in Engomi near the Cyprus State Fair…
$416,135
4 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
four-bedroom apartment apartment for SALE on award winning TOWER, in Nicosia city center. T…
$2,40M
2 room apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in kapsalos - L…
$295,291
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a parking in a green area, Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with p…
$337,142
Room 5 rooms in Oroklini, Cyprus
Room 5 rooms
Oroklini, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction a detached five bedroom luxury house in Erimi - Limassol provinc…
$350,346
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 7
Luxury apartments and villas in a gated residence with swimming pools, Chloraka, Cyprus The…
$218,460
Room 4 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 4 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Detached modern four bedroom house for sale in Kallithea area - Nicosia province, under cons…
$264,956
3 room apartment in Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Agios Konstantinos & Elenis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Three bedroom whole floor apartment with roof garden for sale in Germasogia - Limassol Provi…
$800,790
2 room apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 189 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Oroklini - Larnaka province, on the sec…
$170,168
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
$686,587
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two townhouses with swimming pools, Paphos, Cyprus We offer luxury townhouses wi…
$650,564
2 room apartment in Aradippou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Aradippou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Ground floor two bedroom apartment for sale in Plati Aglantzias - Nicosia province, on the g…
$249,959
2 bedroom apartment in Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Polis Chrysochous, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of townhouses with swimming pools, Polis, Cyprus We offer townhouses with gardens a…
$195,623
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom penthouse apartment with roof garden in Agios Atha…
$574,043
3 room apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 186 m²
For sale under construction three bedroom apartment in Agios Nektarios - Limassol province, …
$699,884
