Apartments for sale in koinoteta empas, Cyprus

Empa
31
31 property total found
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Emba, Cyprus We offer furnished villas…
€450,000
2 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2
The complex is a stylish building consisting of 59 real estate objects; spacious apartments …
€352,000
2 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Situated in the charming village of Emba, this place offers a mix of comfort, luxury, and be…
€334,000
1 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Situated in the charming village of Emba, this place offers a mix of comfort, luxury, and be…
€215,000
Apartment 1 bathroom in Empa, Cyprus
Apartment 1 bathroom
Empa, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Situated in the charming village of Emba, this place offers a mix of comfort, luxury, and be…
€190,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Tala, Cyprus We offer a villa with a swimm…
€880,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas close to Paphos, Tala, Cyprus Location and nearby infrastructure Tala…
€850,500
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances in Empa, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with appliances
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas with a restaurant and a swimming pool, Emba, Cyprus We offer villa…
€200,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 2
New gated residence with a swimming pool cllse to the beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus The residen…
€210,000
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer villas w…
€620,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
€798,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
New villas with swimming pools close to a beach, Tala, Cyprus We offer villas with infinity…
€1,94M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyprus We offer two-store…
€724,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence at 200 meters from the beach and 100 meters from the golf course, Kissonerga, …
€955,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with a panoramic view of the sea, Tremithousa, Cyprus We offer villas wit…
€970,000
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a panoramic view close to a golf course, Tala, Paphos, Cyprus We offer apart…
€153,000
7 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
7 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa with a direct access to the sandy beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer a villa, …
€5,80M
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury beachfront villas with swimming pools and roof-top gardens, Kissonerga, Cyprus We of…
€1,75M
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern residence with a direct access to beach, Kissonerga, Cyprus We offer a quality villa…
€2,10M
3 room apartment with Double Glazing, with marble internal staircases, with water pressure system in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with Double Glazing, with marble internal staircases, with water pressure system
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
Facilities: Large residents swimming pool with terrace that overlooks landscaped gardens, cr…
€522,000
2 room apartment with public pool, with Double Glazing, with marble internal staircases in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment with public pool, with Double Glazing, with marble internal staircases
Empa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Facilities Large residents swimming pool with terrace that overlooks landscaped gardens, cre…
€280,000
3 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Don't miss this unique opportunity to create lasting family memories in a peaceful and cozy …
€450,000
2 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Don't miss this unique opportunity to create lasting family memories in a peaceful and cozy …
€250,000
1 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Don't miss this unique opportunity to create lasting family memories in a peaceful and cozy …
€160,000
2 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
The new residential project is set in the sought-after area of Anavargos, Pafos. Nestled in …
€285,000
2 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
The new residential project is set in the sought-after area of Anavargos, Pafos. Nestled in …
€260,000
2 room apartment in Empa, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This project offers an extraordinary location and a contemporary signature design focused on…
€283,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Konia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€395,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Konia, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
Konia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 95 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€385,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Empa, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 55 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated o…
€160,000

