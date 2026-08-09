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Apartments for sale in Yeri, Cyprus

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58 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A modern project is situated in close proximity to Nicosia's esteemed public and private uni…
$330,891
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Apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Area 335 m²
Three-storey building located in Latsia-Geri, Nicosia.  Within the plot there is a three-sto…
$445,239
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Studio apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$154,080
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
This beautifully home, fully renovated in 2025, is located in a quiet residential area of Ge…
$407,705
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$176,907
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
This exquisite penthouse is a masterpiece of modern elegance and sophistication. Offering un…
$413,614
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Studio apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
Studio apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$154,080
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$291,040
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$279,627
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$388,053
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$180,331
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Nestled in the peaceful Geri area, this cozy 3 bedroom home offers comfortable living on a 2…
$360,435
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
A modern project is situated in close proximity to Nicosia's esteemed public and private uni…
$241,995
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A modern project is situated in close proximity to Nicosia's esteemed public and private uni…
$371,846
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$359,520
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$176,907
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$279,627
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
A modern project is situated in close proximity to Nicosia's esteemed public and private uni…
$289,214
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$176,907
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover Duopoly, a complex comprising two blocks nestled within a serene neighborhood, this…
$178,336
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Room 3 rooms in Yeri, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 225 m²
For sale a detached three bedroom house in the area of ​​Lakatamia - Nicosia province, with …
$325,946
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2 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 88 sq.m. covered i…
$279,954
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2 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 105 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agios Athanasios - Limassol Province, w…
$290,287
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3 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 256 m²
It is for sale under construction, a penthouse of three bedrooms in Archangelos / Anthoupoli…
$277,124
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2 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agios Ahanasios - Limassol Province, wi…
$290,287
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2 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m. covered i…
$278,627
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3 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Nikolaos - Limassol Province, w…
$278,627
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2 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m. covered i…
$278,627
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2 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Petrou and Pavlou - Limassol Province, …
$287,952
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2 room apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom floor apartment in Faneromeni - Larnaka province. It…
$256,735
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