Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Geri
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Geri, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Geri, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 233 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious and luxury vill…
€739,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with floor heating
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise complex with a parking in a residential area of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer spacious …
€254,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir