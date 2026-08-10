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Apartments for sale in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus

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79 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale: This modern apartment with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms is located on the ground flo…
$483,354
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3 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
On the western edge of Limassol, just a few steps from the new casino, is a unique golf reso…
$1,08M
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Apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Agricultural Land of 11311sqm in Tserkezoi is now available on the market.  Building density…
$3,75M
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 114 m²
On the western edge of Limassol, just a few steps from the new casino, is a unique golf reso…
$627,443
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Apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
For sale is an impressive plot situated in the picturesque area of Tserkezoi. This large plo…
$377,962
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Floor 5/5
This new ski resort boasts a unique landscape next to the largest Salt Lake on the island. S…
$2,21M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 288 m²
The new golf resort is located to the west of Limassol, less than 500 meters from the new ca…
$2,31M
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Discover stylish contemporary living in the vibrant Zakaki area, one of Limassol's fastest-g…
$257,405
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$2,24M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$1,91M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$2,24M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$1,91M
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1 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Sunset Gardens is a first of its kind gated community in Limassol brimming with life, amazin…
$353,489
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1 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Enjoy contemporary living in this beautifully designed 1-bedroom top-floor apartment, locate…
$274,566
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$2,07M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$2,41M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$2,07M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 147 m²
Designed so that indoor and outdoor spaces are seamlessly unified, this project evokes an ec…
$1,26M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 196 m²
A secret to a harmonious living is a home impeccably conceptualised to balance space and sec…
$1,68M
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3 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A secret to a harmonious living is a home impeccably conceptualised to balance space and sec…
$1,75M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$2,40M
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Apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
For sale is an impressive plot situated in the picturesque area of Tserkezoi. This large plo…
$345,697
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Experience contemporary living in the heart of Zakaki, one of Limassol's fastest-growing and…
$388,968
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$2,10M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$2,40M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$2,17M
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4 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
It could be an idyllic holiday villa or a comfortably beautiful resort home. Whatever you wa…
$2,10M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 5
This new ski resort boasts a unique landscape next to the largest Salt Lake on the island. S…
$673,846
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3 bedroom apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
A secret to a harmonious living is a home impeccably conceptualised to balance space and sec…
$1,96M
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Apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
For sale is an impressive plot situated in the picturesque area of Tserkezoi. This large plo…
$377,962
Leave a request

Properties features in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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