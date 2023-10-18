Apartments for sale in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the center of Limassol, Kato Polemidia, Cyprus We offer apartments w…
€260,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a parking in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer apartments with…
€267,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with parquet
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
New luxury residence close to the city center, Kato Polemidia, Cyprus We offer apartments w…
€260,000
3 room apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 126 m²
This residential complex is a multicultural and sustainable community with 315 apartments (1…
€489,000
4 room apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 152 m²
This new project is located in the new popular suburban area of Polemidia, which offers spec…
€738,000
2 room apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Nestled within one of Limassol's most fast-growing areas, a remarkable new ultra-contemporar…
€506,000
Apartment 1 bathroom in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment 1 bathroom
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Nestled within one of Limassol's most fast-growing areas, a remarkable new ultra-contemporar…
€242,000
3 room apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
This new stylish residential development is nestled in Zakaki, a green, tranquil and promisi…
€380,000
2 room apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
This new stylish residential development is nestled in Zakaki, a green, tranquil and promisi…
€250,000
1 room apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
This new stylish residential development is nestled in Zakaki, a green, tranquil and promisi…
€225,000

