Apartments for sale in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

195 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/3
The latest upcoming development designed to offer unparalleled luxury and comfort. Located i…
$322,690
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$322,690
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
Modern Apartments in a Contemporary Residential Project in Ypsonas, Limassol Welcome to a f…
$311,368
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 2
Modern Apartments in a Contemporary Residential Project in Ypsonas, Limassol Welcome to a f…
$317,029
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$311,368
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 2
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$317,029
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 3
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$520,833
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$328,351
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
This Residence embodies a blend of refined aesthetics and functionality that extends to ever…
$283,062
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
Premium Features & Specifications Italian-Made Kitchens – Elegant, functional, and built to …
$322,690
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1
This Residence embodies a blend of refined aesthetics and functionality that extends to ever…
$192,482
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 2
This project is a modern two-story residential building located in Ypsonas, Limassol. It fea…
$260,417
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
2+ bedroom apartment on roof-3rd floor with amazing sea view of kitchen window and alphamega…
$384,964
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/3
This Residence is meticulously designed to offer spacious, innovative, and functional apartm…
$283,062
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/3
The residence is designed to offer spacious, functional and revolutionary apartments in Ypso…
$326,087
Close
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
This project is a modern two-story residential building located in Ypsonas, Limassol. It fea…
$271,739
Close
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 107 m²
$203,995
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
The residence is designed to offer spacious, functional and revolutionary apartments in Ypso…
$314,764
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$308,416
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
A new residential building located in the up-and-coming village of Ypsonas area. Ideal locat…
$291,911
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/3
This new residential building offers one and two- bedroom apartments, all located in the up-…
$225,317
Close
2 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in Kolossi - Li…
$185,183
1 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 62 m²
One bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Zakaki - Limassol Province, with 50 sq.…
$159,973
1 room apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 64 m²
One bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Zakaki - Limassol Province, with 50 sq.…
$159,215
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
A new project is located in an attractive area of Ypsonas, only few minutes away from the ci…
$385,933
2 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
The project offers 7 luxurious apartments. This elegant, innovative and sophisticated develo…
$353,803
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/2
Luxurious Living Sustainably designed luxury properties in the most promising area of west L…
$226,449
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxurious Living Sustainably designed luxury properties in the most promising area of west L…
$249,094
Close
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 5
This upcoming residential complex offers a modern and luxurious living experience, designed …
$328,351
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
This contemporary residential complex combines advanced construction technologies, ergonomic…
$170,000
