Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Pera Pedi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pera Pedi, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Residential land of 6100 sqm located in Pera Pedi is available now. The land is in H6 zon…
$325,139
Leave a request
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Available land in Pera Pedi, Limassol.It has an area of 3,316sqm and benefits from c. 10m ro…
$137,023
Leave a request
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
The property is an agricultural land located in Pera Pedi village of Limassol. The land …
$63,867
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Residential Land of 7070 sqm located in Pera Pedi village is available now. The land is in …
$342,557
Leave a request
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Available for sale is the 1/4 share of a residential land, with an area of 2,759sq.m. in Per…
$71,995
Leave a request
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Nice Residential plot located in Pera Pedi in Limassol, in H5 zone, 20% cover ratio, buildi…
$133,539
Leave a request
Century 21Century 21
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Residential land of 11037sqm located in Pera Pedi village in Limassol. The land is in H6 zon…
$522,544
Leave a request
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
The property consists of three residential fields in Pera Pedi. They are located 800m from t…
$325,139
Leave a request
Apartment in Pera Pedi, Cyprus
Apartment
Pera Pedi, Cyprus
The property  is a land in Pera Pedi village in Limassol located in a quiet and beautiful ar…
$69,673
Leave a request
Property InvestProperty Invest

Properties features in Pera Pedi, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go