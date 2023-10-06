Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Cyprus

Strovolos
78
Mesa Geitonia
59
Nicosia
41
demos agiou athanasiou
39
Empa
35
koinoteta empas
35
Yeroskipou
27
Yermasoyia
25
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
302 properties total found
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
Apartment for sale with an area of 172 sq.m In Limassol under construction. The apartment is…
€727,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale under construction apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€727,000
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Greater Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 151 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€523,000
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 151 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€523,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 356 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale apartment of 356 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,30M
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 356 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale under construction apartment of 356 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,30M
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
Do you dream of heaven on earth? We present a grandiose project on the first coastline in Ga…
€59,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
The new project will be located in Northern Cyprus in the Bakhcheli area. In the project the…
€162,500
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale apartment of 80 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the ground floor and…
€365,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new, large-scale project in Esentep Complex includes 988 obje…
€140,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with city view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.m. In Limassol. The apartment is located on the fifth floor and…
€1,34M
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view in Germasogeia, Cyprus
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with city view
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale apartment of 212 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor.…
€1,34M
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Akrotiri, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention a new project with a cozy park area in the village of Yenibogaz…
€110,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
€163,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
The new project is located in the heart of Esentepe, consisting of 522 apartments, from stud…
€146,000
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with swimming pool
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
We present to your attention a new project surrounded by a tropical garden in Northern Cypru…
€125,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€232,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new luxurious residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The proj…
€147,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Esentepe area. The project is loc…
€180,500
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1
We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is l…
€174,000
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with restaurant in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with restaurant
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in one of the most attractive investment…
€147,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
A new residential complex in eastern Kyrenia, the Bahcheli region offers you the Bahamas. Th…
€163,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with gazebo
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
 We present you a new project of a residential complex in the Esentepe area. The project is …
€187,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with restaurant in Sotira, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with restaurant
Sotira, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 14
We present to you a residential complex in one of the most popular cities in Northern Cyprus…
€91,000
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Offer for those who want to invest in real estate in Northern Cyprus. A feature of this proj…
€127,000
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool in Akrotiri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with swimming pool, with sauna, with Indoor swimming pool
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
We present to you a new residential complex project in the Yenibogaz area. The project is lo…
€116,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna in Akrotiri, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with sauna
Akrotiri, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 37 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a new residential complex project is in full swing in the Bakhcheli area…
€122,000
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 201 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 201 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,43M
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 170 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€1,22M
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The apartment is located on …
€750,000

Property types in Cyprus

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Cyprus

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir