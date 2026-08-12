Pool Apartments for sale in Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment
  5. Swimming pool

Apartments with pool for sale in Cyprus

;
Limassol
9
Paphos Municipality
2322
Larnaca
1527
Peyia
360
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
349 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Premium Premium
3 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 17/37
Rising high above the shimmering Mediterranean, this exquisite three-bedroom residence embod…
$3,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
TOP TOP
4 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/4
Set on the prestigious hills of Agios Athanasios, this contemporary penthouse combines elega…
$2,63M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
Spacious 2-room apartment with an area of 75.82 sq.m. on the 1st floor of the premium comple…
$415,129
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 121 m²
Floor 3/3
Situated in the vibrant coastal area of Kato Paphos, just 600 meters from the sea, this mode…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
For sale: Modern two-bedroom apartment in Downtown Residences, in the heart of Kato Paphos. …
$498,734
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the heart of Limassol’s desirable Katholiki area, this outstanding 3-bedroom pent…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 4/4
Price: EUR 1,340,000 + VAT Details of the penthouse 402A: Floor - Fourth Bedrooms - 3 …
$1,55M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Panorama Apartments — Contemporary Mediterranean Living in Geroskipou, Paphos Panorama Ap…
$334,445
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Famagusta District, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Famagusta District, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Ready-to-Move Garden Apartment with Pool View! Experience peaceful and high-quality livin…
$122,831
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
ALSOS — Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment in Anavargos, Paphos This two-bedroom apartment is l…
$328,578
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Prodromos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
For sale: a modern 1-bedroom apartment in Berengaria Residence, designed with comfort and pr…
$318,017
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Foinikaria, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Foinikaria, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
For sale: a stylish 1-bedroom apartment in Flow, offering modern comfort and urban convenien…
$319,412
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Luma Genesis — Modern One-Bedroom Apartment in Paphos Modern one-bedroom apartment in Luma …
$193,626
Leave a request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 8
Area 579 m²
Floor 18/23
Spanning six complete floors, the "Emperor" penthouse is the crown jewel of this landmark se…
$18,47M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
For sale: Modern two-bedroom apartment in Noble, Paphos. This exclusive building consists of…
$475,265
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
Floor 4/4
Located in the heart of Limassol’s highly desirable Katholiki area, this exceptional 3-bedro…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/4
Situated on the frontline of the Mediterranean, next to the prestigious St. Raphael Marina, …
$4,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Thrinia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Thrinia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
For sale: Spacious three-bedroom penthouse in Emblem, central Paphos. This elegant penthouse…
$792,108
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 4/4
Price: EUR 1,300,000 + VAT Details of the penthouse 401B: Floor - Fourth Bedrooms - 3 …
$1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
For sale: a spacious 3-bedroom apartment in Cypress Grove, offering elegant family living or…
$730,758
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
La Bella — Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment in Geroskipou, Paphos La Bella offers spacious an…
$357,915
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
B103 – 1 Bedroom | 1 Bathroom | 52 m² Internal + 15 m² Covered Veranda | Total Covered Area:…
$338,691
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 4/4
Elegant 2-bedroom apartment for sale in one of Limassol’s most prestigious coastal developme…
$1,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Nocturna Shores Apartments is a prestigious waterfront development in the heart of Limassol'…
$2,47M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
For sale: 1-bedroom apartment in Vista Gardens, Cyprus. A modern project by a reliable de…
$236,507
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Parekklisia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Parekklisia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
For sale: a luxurious 1‑bedroom beachfront apartment at Capri House, combining coastal elega…
$319,412
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
For sale: spacious and elegant 2-bedroom apartment in a gated complex with premium amenities…
$516,337
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
CIRVIS — Modern Two-Bedroom Apartments in Paphos The two-bedroom apartments at CIRVIS off…
$422,457
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Kato Deftera, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Kato Deftera, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Under construction two bedroom luxury apartment for sale in Paralimni - Famagusta province, …
$256,253
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
CIRVIS — Modern One-Bedroom Apartments in Paphos The one-bedroom apartments at CIRVIS are…
$258,168
Leave a request

Property types in Cyprus

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go