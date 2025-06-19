Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus

5 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens in a quiet area, Episkopi, Cyprus We …
$489,057
2 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
A new project is located in Episkopi in a quiet area. The project consists of 10 apartments.…
$268,396
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with picturesque views, Episkopi, Cyprus We offer villas with parking…
$489,057
2 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
A new project is located in Episkopi in a quiet area. The project consists of 10 apartments.…
$251,264
3 bedroom apartment in Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Episkopi Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of furnished villas with panoramic views, Episkopi, Cyprus We offer furnished v…
$453,035
