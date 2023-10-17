Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

19 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 34
High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a business center, Mouttagiaka, Cypru…
€1,39M
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 5
New gated residence with swimming pools and a spa area at 200 meters from the beach, Mouttag…
€400,000
Penthouse 5 rooms with terrace, with garden, with children playground in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Penthouse 5 rooms with terrace, with garden, with children playground
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 17
Residence with a garden at 100 meters from the sea, Mouttagiaka, Cyprus The residence featu…
€3,00M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated complex of villas and apartments with a swimming pool and green areas close to the…
€1,25M
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool close to beaches and the center of Limassol, Cyprus We o…
€779,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas in a prestigious residential area of Limassol, Cyprus We offer villas…
€680,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
A unique 23-storey luxury condominium designed in accordance with the latest global trends i…
€980,000
1 room apartment in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
A unique 23-storey luxury condominium designed in accordance with the latest global trends i…
€650,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 118 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the floor. Fla…
€555,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 118 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€555,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 164 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor.…
€1,20M
1 room apartment in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
€850,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 1
This unique project is a bijou 2 block condominium of sophisticated apartments, duplex apart…
€4,00M
5 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
5 room apartment with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 500 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€3,70M
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a luxury penthouse in Cyprus. The penthouse is located in one of the modern multi-a…
€990,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
3 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor.…
€499,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction apartment of 159 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€590,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 1
It is an ultra-luxurious 5-floor project, boasting one opulent apartment per floor and offer…
€730,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
4 room apartment with furnishings
koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 10/1
For sale apartment of 240 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 10th floor…
€3,65M

Properties features in koinoteta mouttagiakas, Cyprus

