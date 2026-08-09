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Apartments for sale in Palodeia, Cyprus

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52 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
For sale is a spacious detached house under construction in the desirable area of Palodeia. …
$1,47M
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3 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
This modern residential complex is located in the quiet hilly suburb of Limassol – Palodeia …
$366,226
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2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
A new project located in Palodia area, Limassol. The project located in a quiet – relaxing a…
$307,581
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TekceTekce
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
This contemporary off-plan 4-bedroom house is thoughtfully designed to provide comfort, func…
$1,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Modern Residential & Commercial Development in Palodia, Limassol. The project features a tot…
$322,880
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4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
This modern off-plan 4-bedroom house is designed to offer comfortable family living with gen…
$1,05M
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2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Modern Residential & Commercial Development in Palodia, Limassol. The project features a tot…
$322,880
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1 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
1-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartmen…
$199,415
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
For sale is a spacious detached house under construction in the desirable area of Palodeia. …
$1,47M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Limassol. The property is on 4 floors in total, the lower Ground l…
$1,84M
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4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
This modern off-plan 4-bedroom house is designed to offer comfortable family living with gen…
$1,05M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
Located in Palodeia , this modern apartment offers a comfortable lifestyle in a peaceful, fa…
$354,526
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
2 Bedroom Apartment – Modern Living in Palodia (Blocks A & B) This 2-bedroom apartment forms…
$325,211
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
This contemporary off-plan 4-bedroom house is thoughtfully designed to provide comfort, func…
$1,05M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
3-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartmen…
$383,285
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Experience modern elegance and sophisticated living in this off-plan 4-bedroom house designe…
$1,12M
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4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
This contemporary off-plan 4-bedroom house is thoughtfully designed to offer comfort, functi…
$1,05M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
1-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartmen…
$214,872
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
1-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartmen…
$203,257
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Experience modern elegance and sophisticated living in this off-plan 4-bedroom house designe…
$1,12M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2
2-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartmen…
$325,211
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Now on the market, a Luxury, modern, detached 4 bedroom under construction villa with privat…
$1,38M
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2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
2 Bedroom Apartment – Modern Living in Palodia (Blocks A & B) This 2-bedroom apartment forms…
$348,441
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
This modern residential complex is located in the quiet hilly suburb of Limassol – Palodeia …
$290,656
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2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Floor 1
2-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartmen…
$319,404
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
This contemporary off-plan 4-bedroom house is thoughtfully designed to offer comfort, functi…
$1,05M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
2-Bedroom Apartment – Spacious & Functional Living Living & Dining A bright open-plan living…
$301,982
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Discover a contemporary off-plan residence designed for comfort, efficiency, and modern fami…
$1,05M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
1-Bedroom Apartment Apartments & Living Spaces This upcoming 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartmen…
$214,872
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Discover a contemporary off-plan residence designed for comfort, efficiency, and modern fami…
$1,05M
Leave a request

Properties features in Palodeia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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