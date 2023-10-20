Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Palodeia
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Palodeia, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool in Palodeia, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with Pool
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas close to the center of Limassol, Cyprus We offer villas with verandas…
€458,000
2 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€328,000
1 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€248,000
1 room apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Nestled within Limassol's esteemed suburb of Palodia, this exceptional gated complex invites…
€216,000

Properties features in Palodeia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir