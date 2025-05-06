Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Aglangia, Cyprus

2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
3 Floor luxurious residential development located in Platy, Aglantzia. The project consists …
$294,172
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
A new project located in Aglantzia, Nicosia. The construction consists of 2 three-bedroom ap…
$320,296
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 2/3
A prestigious residential development in Aglantzia. The building is comprised of 2 and 3-bed…
$531,024
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$279,115
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This elegant two-bedroom apartment, situated on the second floor of a contemporary residenti…
$343,863
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale 1 bedroom apartment in Aglanja area in Nicosia. A modern residential building consi…
$146,463
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
A new project located in Aglantzia, Nicosia. The construction consists of 2 three-bedroom ap…
$389,784
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
A high-end residential project located in the luxurious area of Platy in Nicosia. It is a be…
$431,839
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Residential Development in Aglantzia, Nicosia This well-designed apartment building …
$198,143
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Luxury 2 and 4-bedroom apartments that stand out for their architecture, aesthetic appeal, a…
$266,009
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Nestled in the sought-after neighborhood of Strovolos in Nicosia, this 2 bedroom penthouse i…
$364,567
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$300,586
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Luxury apartments of 1-2 & 3-bedrooms with minimal design in Aglantzia The project consists …
$225,836
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
This stylish residence is ideally located near the center of the Cyprus capital. Constructed…
$244,294
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Nestled in the sought-after neighbourhood of Strovolos in Nicosia, this unique residential d…
$320,267
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A new project located in Aglantzia, Nicosia. The modern construction consists of 1 apartment…
$504,874
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
This stylish residence is ideally located near the center of the Cyprus capital. Constructed…
$238,865
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A new project located in Aglantzia, Nicosia. The modern construction consists of two and thr…
$396,299
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
Located in one of the most beautiful areas of Nicosia, Platy Aglantzias, this new project of…
$475,543
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
It is in a great location with easy access to all amenities and services. You can find it wi…
$262,200
1 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Residential Development in Aglantzia, Nicosia This well-designed apartment building …
$143,795
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
High-End Residential Development – Platy, Aglantzia Nestled in the prestigious heights of Pl…
$294,384
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
A prestigious residential development with a unique design and an avant-garde flair. Particu…
$238,865
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A new project located in Aglantzia, Nicosia. The construction consists of 2 three-bedroom ap…
$270,352
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Luxury apartment in a modern building located in a good quiet area, with convenient intercha…
$365,898
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
3 Floor luxurious residential development located in Platy, Aglantzia. The project consists …
$304,679
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Luxurious apartment in Aglantzia, Nicosia. This modern and luxurious apartment is situated i…
$434,300
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
A beautiful contemporary development designed with exceptional architecture and discerning t…
$440,143
2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1
A new complex in one of the prestigious areas of Nicosia, Aglanja Platy. The complex consist…
$362,319
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 3/3
A prestigious residential development in Aglantzia. The building is comprised of 2 and 3-bed…
$734,828
Close
