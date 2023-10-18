Apartments for sale in Kiti, Cyprus

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meneou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer differen…
€568,421
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meneou, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartments in the peaceful and picturesque village of Pervolia, a few kilometres from the ci…
€155,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meneou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated complex of villas close to beaches, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer luxury villas with swimm…
€667,590
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Meneou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a direct access to the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus We offer villas with mos…
€2,70M
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Meneou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the sea and the airport, Larnaca, Cyprus We …
€892,500
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 117 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated…
€305,000
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
1 room apartment with swimming pool, with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 73 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated …
€206,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Meneou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
Meneou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 119 sq.meters in Larnaka. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. …
€259,200
