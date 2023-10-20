Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Kathikas
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Kathikas, Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kathikas, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with a swimming pool and a restaurant close to a golf course, Kamares, Cyprus We …
€585,000
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Kathikas, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with panoramic views, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with swimming pools, parking sp…
€750,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
The benefits of a luxury hotel integrated into a private residential resort, the complex off…
€1,35M
1 room apartment with furnishings in Kathikas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
Kathikas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 1
The benefits of a luxury hotel integrated into a private residential resort, the complex off…
€1,44M

Properties features in Kathikas, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir