Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Cyprus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
266 properties total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,306
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
Exclusive luxury residential project located in one of the most reasonable areas of Limassol…
€593,377
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This modern villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Peyia just 5 minutes away fr…
€1,21M
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Limassol District, Cyprus
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 2 m²
strongProject featuresstrong This beautiful property is located on the hills of Laiki area o…
€1,49M
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Limassol District, Cyprus
6 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 2 m²
strongProject featuresstrong This customade property is located in a popular neighborhood of…
€1,52M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresb This fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of village o…
€2,41M
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Limassol District, Cyprus
4 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 2 m²
strongProperty Features strongA splendid family home that has been built to an extremely hig…
€1,67M
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
bProject FeaturesbThis project locates in the eastern village of Limassol named Asgata which…
€1,94M
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
5 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 2 m²
This magnificent residence is located in the idyllic seaside area of Peyia and in one of the…
€5,56M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
Amathos Residences is an elegant contemporary development in Limassol just 500 meters from t…
€894,481
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
€1,62M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresbb bThis superb penthouse suite is a hidden treasure in the heart of Paphos…
€399,231
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
bProperty Featuresbb Ideally situated between Paphos and the famous Coral Bay Beach This cor…
€919,749
3 room apartment with mountain view, with fireplace, with veranda in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with mountain view, with fireplace, with veranda
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
bProject Featuresb This exclusive fabulous property is perfectly situated at the seafront of…
€1,52M
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
strongProperty Features strongSuperbly situated on a hillside at the beautiful village of Pe…
€459,874
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, gym in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with balcony, with mountain view, gym
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
€303,214
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
strongProject Features Situated in the heart of Limassol by the sea This development combine…
€606,428
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Paphos District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
Domus is located in an elevated position within minutes walking distance of the picturesque …
€283,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Limassol District, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
strongLimassol Greens The newest Luxury resort in Cyprusstrong p classmobileleftWhere should…
€550,838
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Paphos District, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Paphos District, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 2 m²
This villa is located in a quiet and picturesque area of Paphos in Tala Village Tala village…
€454,821
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Polis, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Polis, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 244 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic views, Polis, Cyprus We offer spaci…
€583,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with a panoramic view close to a beach and a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer vi…
€472,500
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of modern villas close to a golf course, Paphos, Cyprus We offer villas with a pano…
€456,750
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Pafos, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Pafos, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the beach, Paphos, Cyprus We offer …
€650,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 3
New gated residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view of the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus …
€620,000
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Livadia, Cyprus
6 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Livadia, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 247 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence at 200 meters from the beach, near the center of Larnaca, Cyprus We offer …
€693,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
€500,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villa with picturesque views near the beach and the center of Paphos, Chloraka, C…
€399,000
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Empa, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Empa, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the beach and the center of Paphos, Tala, Cyp…
€798,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 4
Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Lim…
€640,000

