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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Cyprus

;
Limassol
9
Paphos Municipality
2322
Larnaca
1527
Peyia
360
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231 property total found
Apartment in Lemona, Cyprus
Apartment
Lemona, Cyprus
This agricultural land in Lemona, Paphos, Cyprus spans 7,024 square meters and falls within …
$46,093
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Apartment in Kapileio, Cyprus
Apartment
Kapileio, Cyprus
Land of 1702sqm located in Kapileio village in Limassol. The land is in P1 zone, with 15 % …
$97,947
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Apartment in Meladeia, Cyprus
Apartment
Meladeia, Cyprus
Land 1: A 13,044 sqm agricultural land in Zone G3 with a building factor of 10% and a covera…
$241,988
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Discover Your New Home in the Heart of Limassol Luxury • Comfort • Investment Potential Wel…
$949,914
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Located just a short walk from the sea and surrounded by city conveniences, this 2+1 bedroom…
$791,595
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
This exceptional 3+1 bedroom penthouse is a true gem within a boutique, gated complex in the…
$1,67M
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
A Signature Residence in the Heart of Limassol Discover an exclusive lifestyle in this eleg…
$1,47M
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Apartment in Melini, Cyprus
Apartment
Melini, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Melini village in Larnaca in G3 zone, with 10 % cover ratio, building d…
$56,464
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1 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Located in one of Limassol’s most desirable areas — Potamos Germasogeia & Dasoudi Beach — th…
$556,681
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3 bedroom apartment in Kouklia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kouklia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
For sale is a stunning detached bungalow located in the desirable area of Secret Valley. Thi…
$1,97M
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Spacious, Stylish, and Ideally Located This beautifully designed 3-bedroom apartment offers…
$1,03M
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Apartment in Mandria, Cyprus
Apartment
Mandria, Cyprus
Agricultural & Protected land in Mandria village of Limassol. The land is 4683 sqm. 28% of t…
$63,378
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Apartment in Lasa, Cyprus
Apartment
Lasa, Cyprus
A large parcel of land in the village of Lasa, Paphos district There are olives trees pla…
$63,378
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Discover Contemporary living apartment in Zakaki Area in most Convinient location.The brand …
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
A Signature Residence Near Dasoudi Beach – Where Luxury Meets Lifestyle Welcome to one of t…
$1,61M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 775 m²
A new project of two luxurious villas, situated in the prestigious Agios Tychonas area of Li…
$3,86M
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3 bedroom apartment in Prodromos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 298 m²
Introducing a beautiful 3-bedroom villa in the exclusive Berengaria Hotel Development, locat…
$3,88M
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Apartment in Ineia, Cyprus
Apartment
Ineia, Cyprus
Large residential land in Ineia For sale is the 1/2 share of the field which corresponds …
$207,418
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Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Stroumpi village, Paphos district The property adjoins a public r…
$69,139
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2 bedroom apartment in Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Demos Agiou Athanasiou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Presenting a rare opportunity to own a luxurious 2-bedroom penthouse , ideally located in th…
$554,209
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2 bedroom apartment in Limassol District, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Limassol District, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Modern Luxury Living in the Heart of Limassol Located in the highly sought-after area of Mes…
$579,886
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Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Stroumpi village, Paphos district The property adjoins a public r…
$115,232
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2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
For sale: Spacious 2-bedroom apartment under construction in Agios Tychon, offering a modern…
$749,009
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4 bedroom apartment in Palodeia, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Palodeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Luxury villa for sale in Limassol. The property is on 4 floors in total, the lower Ground l…
$1,84M
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3 bedroom apartment in Prodromos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Prodromos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
Introducing a magnificent 3-bedroom villa in the exclusive Berengaria Hotel Development, loc…
$3,84M
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Apartment in Anogyra, Cyprus
Apartment
Anogyra, Cyprus
For sale: This spacious field covers a total area of 3,531 square meters and is located in t…
$318,414
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2 bedroom apartment in Kissonerga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kissonerga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
For sale: If you would like to wake up having your breakfast in "Paradise" and overlookin…
$823,910
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2 bedroom apartment in Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paphos Municipality, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/4
BRAND NEW LUXURY DEVELOPMENT – KINGS SEA VIEW TOWER Kings Sea View Tower is an exclusive …
$694,328
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Developer
Stasis Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
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2 bedroom apartment in Germasogeia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Germasogeia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
This beautifully designed 2-bedroom apartment is part of an exclusive, gated residential com…
$724,749
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Apartment in Letymbou, Cyprus
Apartment
Letymbou, Cyprus
A big parcel of land in Kourdaka village, Paphos district Size: 30101m2 There is acce…
$69,139
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Property types in Cyprus

penthouses
multi-level apartments
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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