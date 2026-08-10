Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Koinoteta Agiou Tychona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

;
penthouses
9
1 BHK
79
2 BHK
129
3 BHK
82
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
386 properties total found
Apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
A new project is located in a central spot in the heart of Limassol’s tourist area, bustling…
$588,687
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
A new project is located in a central spot in the heart of Limassol’s tourist area, bustling…
$946,516
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Situated on the prestigious seafront road in Agios Tychonas, this one-bedroom apartment enjo…
$201,799
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
A new project is located in a central spot in the heart of Limassol’s tourist area, bustling…
$1,35M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A new project is located in a central spot in the heart of Limassol’s tourist area, bustling…
$1,04M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
A new development located in Agios Tychonas, Limassol. 5 min from St Raphael Marina and 15 m…
$536,613
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
Floor 1/5
This elegant and unique 3-bedroom apartment is located just 100 meters from the Mediterranea…
$1,79M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Discover an exceptional luxury residential complex in Limassol, perfectly positioned near wo…
$1,01M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
A stylish complex consisting of two blocks and forty eight apartments located in a beautiful…
$1,23M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Discover an exceptional luxury residential complex in Limassol, perfectly positioned near wo…
$1,13M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Area 398 m²
This remarkable villa is located in a peaceful, scenic and prestigious area of Agios Tychona…
$2,30M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
For sale: a stunning resale apartment situated in the desirable Agios Tychonas - Tourist Are…
$455,167
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
A new development located in the most beautiful parts of Limassol with unobstructed views of…
$437,211
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
This new exclusive boutique complex promises a luxurious lifestyle just steps from the Medit…
$998,541
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
Brand-new, peaceful gated community in Limassol, crafted for those who value serenity, yet d…
$425,431
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
A delightful, luxurious project of exquisite design allows you to enjoy breathtaking panoram…
$784,106
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Located in the prestigious area of Agios Tychonas, this elegant one-bedroom apartment offers…
$881,104
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
Experience refined coastal living in this modern whole-floor apartment, ideally located in t…
$1,95M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
A stylish complex consisting of two blocks and forty eight apartments located in a beautiful…
$1,23M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Floor 5
Situated in the prestigious Agios Tychonas area of Limassol, close to the ancient Amathus ru…
$2,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
John Taylor Cyprus
Languages
English, Русский, Dutch
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Three (3) Bedroom Beachfront Apartment situated on the 5th floor of a High-rise building in …
$1,73M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Luxury 2 bedroom apartment in an exclusive project situated in Agios Tychonas area of Limass…
$944,904
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Located in one of Limassol’s most prestigious and established coastal areas, this chamber re…
$2,21M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
This 4-bedroom second-floor apartment near Amathus Promenade in Limassol combines peaceful g…
$756,438
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
This 4-bedroom second-floor apartment near Amathus Promenade in Limassol combines peaceful g…
$756,438
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/3
This comfortable three bedroom apartment also enjoys a large open plan living, dining and ki…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
Floor 21/24
Modern apartment under construction in the prestigious area of Ayios Tikhonas. This spacious…
$6,45M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
This state-of-the-art, 27-storey residential tower is the third tallest in Limassol and offe…
$3,07M
Leave a request
Apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Land available in the lovely village of Agios Tychonas.  Easy access and just minutes away f…
$1,73M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Agios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Beautiful property under construction in Agios Tyconas.The fixtures and fittings are of the …
$2,07M
Leave a request

Properties features in Koinoteta Agiou Tychona, Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go