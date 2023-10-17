UAE
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
koinoteta agiou tychona
Apartments
Apartments for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
6
760 m²
3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
€5,50M
Recommend
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
161 m²
2
Residence with swimming pools close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer modern vill…
€1,19M
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
151 m²
3
Complex of villas with gardens and terraces near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer…
€630,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
86 m²
4
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
€629,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
208 m²
€2,95M
Recommend
1 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1
79 m²
1
Luxury, modern 1 bedroom apartment for sale, located in a new project on the slopes of the h…
€367,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
125 m²
1
€550,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
2
98 m²
A new stunning project in one of the most sought-after areas of Limassol, Agios Tikhonas. Th…
€570,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
4
175 m²
Major benefits landmark architecture from a leading bureau from London breathing sea amp mou…
€1,69M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
2
98 m²
Designing luxury residences of such beauty and providing an intelligent systematic and fully…
€1,51M
Recommend
2 room apartment
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
2
88 m²
A stunning serene suburban development located in the most beautiful parts of the island wit…
€635,696
Recommend
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
55 m²
4
New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer a spacious luxury apart…
€380,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5
701 m²
5
Villas with gardens, terraces and swimming pools, with sea views, in the picturesque town of…
€2,95M
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
121 m²
4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
€500,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
134 m²
8
Prestigious apartments in a new residential complex near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Limassol…
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
150 m²
3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
€660,000
Recommend
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
3
226 m²
Experience coastal living at its finest in this well-lit spacious apartment located in the p…
€1,87M
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
2
188 m²
This project, an exclusive residence, promises a luxurious boutique lifestyle with top-quali…
€2,12M
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
2
116 m²
This project, an exclusive residence, promises a luxurious boutique lifestyle with top-quali…
€855,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
2
116 m²
This project, an exclusive residence, promises a luxurious boutique lifestyle with top-quali…
€915,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
2
120 m²
This exceptional two-bedroom modern apartment offers an outstanding design and an array of a…
€1,90M
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
4
161 m²
The complex is set directly on the promenade on a plot of 8,000 m2, in the most expensive an…
€3,46M
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
2
178 m²
Discover the epitome of modern luxury living at the prestigious complex of apartments in Agi…
€1,65M
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
2
175 m²
Discover the epitome of modern luxury living at the prestigious complex of apartments in Agi…
€1,20M
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
2
178 m²
Discover the epitome of modern luxury living at the prestigious complex of apartments in Agi…
€1,30M
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2
1
120 m²
Discover the epitome of modern luxury living at the prestigious complex of apartments in Agi…
€815,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
2
175 m²
2/7
For sale under construction apartment of 175 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
1
120 m²
2/7
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€815,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3
2
149 m²
1/6
For sale apartment of 149 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€1,74M
Recommend
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4
4
315 m²
The Tower, ideally located just steps away from the beautiful azure coastline of Limassol, s…
€5,53M
Recommend
