Apartments for sale in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus

5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 760 m²
Number of floors 3
New three-storey villa with swimming pools and a spa area at 290 meters from the sea, Agios …
€5,50M
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence with swimming pools close to beaches, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer modern vill…
€1,19M
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with gardens and terraces near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer…
€630,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 4
New hilltop residence with a panoramic view and a swimming pool, Limassol, Cyprus We offer …
€629,000
4 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Area 208 m²
€2,95M
1 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1
Luxury, modern 1 bedroom apartment for sale, located in a new project on the slopes of the h…
€367,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1
€550,000
2 room apartment in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Area 98 m²
A new stunning project in one of the most sought-after areas of Limassol, Agios Tikhonas. Th…
€570,000
4 room apartment in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
4 room apartment
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 175 m²
Major benefits landmark architecture from a leading bureau from London breathing sea amp mou…
€1,69M
2 room apartment in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 98 m²
Designing luxury residences of such beauty and providing an intelligent systematic and fully…
€1,51M
2 room apartment in Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Ayios Tychonas, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 88 m²
A stunning serene suburban development located in the most beautiful parts of the island wit…
€635,696
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
1 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with garden
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool, Agios Tychonas, Cyprus We offer a spacious luxury apart…
€380,000
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 701 m²
Number of floors 5
Villas with gardens, terraces and swimming pools, with sea views, in the picturesque town of…
€2,95M
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with mountain view
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view in a picturesque area, limassol, …
€500,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with appliances
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 8
Prestigious apartments in a new residential complex near the beach, Agios Tychonas, Limassol…
€1,20M
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern high quality sea view villas in Agios Tychonas, Limassol, Cyprus The new residential…
€660,000
4 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 226 m²
Experience coastal living at its finest in this well-lit spacious apartment located in the p…
€1,87M
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
This project, an exclusive residence, promises a luxurious boutique lifestyle with top-quali…
€2,12M
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
This project, an exclusive residence, promises a luxurious boutique lifestyle with top-quali…
€855,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
This project, an exclusive residence, promises a luxurious boutique lifestyle with top-quali…
€915,000
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
This exceptional two-bedroom modern apartment offers an outstanding design and an array of a…
€1,90M
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 161 m²
The complex is set directly on the promenade on a plot of 8,000 m2, in the most expensive an…
€3,46M
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Discover the epitome of modern luxury living at the prestigious complex of apartments in Agi…
€1,65M
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Discover the epitome of modern luxury living at the prestigious complex of apartments in Agi…
€1,20M
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Discover the epitome of modern luxury living at the prestigious complex of apartments in Agi…
€1,30M
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Discover the epitome of modern luxury living at the prestigious complex of apartments in Agi…
€815,000
3 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
3 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 2/7
For sale under construction apartment of 175 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€1,20M
2 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/7
For sale under construction apartment of 120 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situate…
€815,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with first coastline
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 1/6
For sale apartment of 149 sq.meters in Limassol. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor.…
€1,74M
4 room apartment in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
4 room apartment
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
The Tower, ideally located just steps away from the beautiful azure coastline of Limassol, s…
€5,53M

