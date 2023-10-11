UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Penthouse
House
Castle
Bungalow
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Cyprus
Residential
Nicosia
Apartments
Apartments for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus
Apartment
Clear all
41 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dali, Cyprus
4
115 m²
3
New low-rise residence on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with spaciou…
€337,235
Recommend
3 room apartment
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
4
1
110 m²
3
ID: CP-653 LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min – Distance…
€111,374
Recommend
1 room apartment with furnishings
Analiontas, Cyprus
1
1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€70,000
Recommend
2 room apartment
Drymou, Cyprus
3
1
69 m²
2/3
For sale apartment in the city of Paphos, with an area of 69 m2 with 2 bedrooms and one bath…
€110,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
3
169 m²
For sale under construction ground floor apartment of three bedrooms in Strovolos - province…
€275,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
3
256 m²
It is for sale under construction, a penthouse of three bedrooms in Archangelos / Anthoupoli…
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with storage room
Geri, Cyprus
2
99 m²
Two bedroom under construction penthouse apartment with roof garden, for sale in Agios Nikol…
€280,000
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with park, with storage room
Geri, Cyprus
1
66 m²
One bedroom new apartment for sale in Neapolis - Limassol Province, with 54 sq.m. covered in…
€275,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
3
123 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Nikolaos - Limassol Province, w…
€280,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
3
123 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Nikolaos - Limassol Province, w…
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
95 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Petrou and Pavlou - Limassol Province, …
€288,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park
Geri, Cyprus
2
117 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom floor apartment in Faneromeni - Larnaka province. It…
€258,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park
Geri, Cyprus
2
155 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom penthouse apartment in Faneromeni - Larnaka province…
€299,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
124 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Columbia area - Limassol Province, with…
€325,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
124 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Columbia area - Limassol Province, with…
€325,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
124 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios - Limassol, with 91 sq…
€265,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
111 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios - Limassol, with 84 sq…
€265,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
123 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios - Limassol, with 91 sq…
€275,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
108 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios - Limassol, with 87 sq…
€265,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
110 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios - Limassol, with 84 sq…
€275,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with storage room
Geri, Cyprus
3
126 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in Agios Ioan…
€290,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
111 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 88 sq.m.…
€295,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
111 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 88 sq.m. covered i…
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
109 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m. covered i…
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
109 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m. covered i…
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
109 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m. covered i…
€280,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
96 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Kapsalos - Limassol Province, with 75 sq.m. covered interi…
€294,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
93 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Kapsalos - Limassol Province, with 75 sq.m. covered interi…
€288,000
Recommend
Room 3 rooms with furniture, with garden, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
3
134 m²
For sale three bedroom resale detached luxury house in Ayia Triada - Famagusta province. The…
€315,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
2
134 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agios Ahanasios - Limassol Province, wi…
€290,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL