Apartments for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

41 property total found
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Dali, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Dali, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence on the outskirts of Nicosia, Cyprus We offer apartments with spaciou…
€337,235
3 room apartment in Ayia Marina, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Ayia Marina, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 3
ID: CP-653   LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Nicosia – Distance to the sea -25 min –  Distance…
€111,374
1 room apartment with furnishings in Analiontas, Cyprus
1 room apartment with furnishings
Analiontas, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 0 sq.meters in Nicosia. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat h…
€70,000
2 room apartment in Drymou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Drymou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment in the city of Paphos, with an area of 69 m2 with 2 bedrooms and one bath…
€110,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system in Geri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
For sale under construction ground floor apartment of three bedrooms in Strovolos - province…
€275,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system in Geri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 256 m²
It is for sale under construction, a penthouse of three bedrooms in Archangelos / Anthoupoli…
€280,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with storage room in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with storage room
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 99 m²
Two bedroom under construction penthouse apartment with roof garden, for sale in Agios Nikol…
€280,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with park, with storage room in Geri, Cyprus
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with park, with storage room
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 66 m²
One bedroom new apartment for sale in Neapolis - Limassol Province, with 54 sq.m. covered in…
€275,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Nikolaos - Limassol Province, w…
€280,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Three bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Agios Nikolaos - Limassol Province, w…
€280,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 95 m²
Two bedroom under construction apartment for sale in Petrou and Pavlou - Limassol Province, …
€288,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom floor apartment in Faneromeni - Larnaka province. It…
€258,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with water system, with park
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 155 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom penthouse apartment in Faneromeni - Larnaka province…
€299,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 124 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Columbia area - Limassol Province, with…
€325,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 124 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Columbia area - Limassol Province, with…
€325,000
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 124 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios - Limassol, with 91 sq…
€265,000
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios - Limassol, with 84 sq…
€265,000
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 123 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios - Limassol, with 91 sq…
€275,000
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios - Limassol, with 87 sq…
€265,000
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with water system, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale under construction two bedroom apartment in Agios Athanasios - Limassol, with 84 sq…
€275,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with storage room in Geri, Cyprus
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with garden, with storage room
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 126 m²
Three bedroom penthouse apartment under construction with roof garden for sale in Agios Ioan…
€290,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Two bedroom penthouse apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 88 sq.m.…
€295,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 111 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 88 sq.m. covered i…
€280,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m. covered i…
€280,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m. covered i…
€280,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Mesa Geitonia - Limassol Province, with 86 sq.m. covered i…
€280,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Kapsalos - Limassol Province, with 75 sq.m. covered interi…
€294,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 93 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Kapsalos - Limassol Province, with 75 sq.m. covered interi…
€288,000
Room 3 rooms with furniture, with garden, with water system in Geri, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms with furniture, with garden, with water system
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale three bedroom resale detached luxury house in Ayia Triada - Famagusta province. The…
€315,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered in Geri, Cyprus
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with storage room, with parking covered
Geri, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 134 m²
Two bedroom apartment under construction for sale in Agios Ahanasios - Limassol Province, wi…
€290,000

