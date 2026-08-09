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Apartments for sale in Nicosia, Cyprus

;
Strovolos
356
Nicosia
295
Lakatameia
228
Latsia
82
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1 338 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Nestled in the prestigious Archangelos area of Nicosia, this modern apartment boasts a prime…
$378,161
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International Property Alerts
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3 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Modern project is located in Strovolos, in a vibrant neighborhood with easy access to essent…
$437,717
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2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/3
2-Bedroom Apartment – Contemporary Elegance & Refined Comfort General Description The 2-bedr…
$383,285
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
A new residential project in Latsia with easy access to the main roads and public services o…
$288,566
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3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
Luxury project in the heart of Nicosia. Within walking distance of all amenities, the busine…
$3,45M
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3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3-bedroom penthouse with private roof garden is located in the heart of …
$684,670
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1 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
This sleek one bedroom flat offers style, comfort, and convenience in one vibrant package. D…
$155,991
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
In one of the most convenient areas of Nicosia, in Engomi, this project is delivered to the …
$283,621
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3 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
A cozy three-bedroom apartment is now available for sale in a quiet location in Lakatameia. …
$256,300
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1 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/3
Designed for modern professionals, couples, and investors, these thoughtfully planned one-be…
$197,348
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Modern project located in Strovolos, Nicosia. This three-story building featuring six apartm…
$423,741
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Modern project located in one of Nicosia’s most desirable neighbourhoods, between vibrant ci…
$391,790
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Located on the third floor of a modern residential complex, this stylish two-bedroom apartme…
$387,576
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2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This project is in a class of its own and is an opportunity not to be missed, elevating your…
$335,618
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
A new project is located in Lakatamia area, Nicosia.  This 2-storey building consist of 15 m…
$256,794
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Modern project located in a central location in Aglantzia, Nicosia.  The project includes 12…
$411,492
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2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
A modern project in Strovolos area. A lovely residential area of Nicosia, with easy access t…
$331,767
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2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 188 m²
Floor 4/4
Two-Bedroom Apartment – Contemporary Comfort in the Heart of Acropolis The two-bedroom apart…
$601,552
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Modern project is located in one of the most privileged areas in Lykavitos area, Nicosia. Th…
$426,864
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
A brand new 2-bedroom apartment is available for sale in a prime residential area of Agios D…
$289,517
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2 bedroom apartment in Strovolos, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Strovolos, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Situated on the first floor of a small, exclusive building with only eight two bedroom apart…
$333,255
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeri, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeri, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
A modern project is situated in close proximity to Nicosia's esteemed public and private uni…
$330,891
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Beautiful two-bedroom apartment in a great area in Agios Andreas. Located close to all ameni…
$312,823
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Room 3 rooms in Strovolos, Cyprus
Room 3 rooms
Strovolos, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction an attached three bedroom house in Geri - Nicosia province, with…
$202,966
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2 bedroom apartment in Lakatameia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Lakatameia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Luxury project nestled in the heart of the serene Archangelos area, Nicosia. Surrounding the…
$283,312
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3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
A new complex will consists of villas and apartments that cover the high-end and qualitative…
$1,15M
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2 bedroom apartment in Latsia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Latsia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
This beautifully designed property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Latsia…
$230,442
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International Property Alerts
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2
This elegant 2-bedroom apartment is part of a modern residential building in the prestigious…
$382,123
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MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
Elegant project is located in City Center, Nicosia. 13-story building consists of shops and …
$917,988
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2 bedroom apartment in Nicosia, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Nicosia, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
In one of the most convenient areas of Nicosia, in Engomi, this project is delivered to the …
$271,803
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Property types in Nicosia

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Nicosia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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