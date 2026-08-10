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Apartments for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

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penthouses
21
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14
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153
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686 properties total found
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Luxury Studio Apartment on the Third Floor – Geroskipou, Paphos Experience contemporary Med…
$226,240
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most desirable residential ar…
$449,018
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most desirable residential ar…
$449,018
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Luxury Studio Apartment on the Third Floor – Geroskipou, Paphos Experience contemporary Med…
$229,703
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most desirable residential ar…
$444,401
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Experience contemporary Mediterranean living in one of Paphos' most desirable residential ar…
$444,401
Leave a request
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Luxury Studio Apartment on the Third Floor – Geroskipou, Paphos Experience contemporary Med…
$229,703
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Luxury 1-Bedroom Apartment on the 3rd floor in block C , in Geroskipou, Paphos Experience c…
$337,052
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Luxury 1-Bedroom Apartment on the 3rd floor in block C , in Geroskipou, Paphos Experience c…
$337,052
Leave a request
Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Luxury Studio Apartment on the Third Floor – Geroskipou, Paphos Experience contemporary Med…
$226,240
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
In the picturesque heart of Geroskipou is an exclusive collection of 19 villas with three be…
$626,183
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4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Located in the heart of the tourist area, just a few minutes walk from the sea, the project …
$921,846
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Located in the picturesque suburb of Paphos, this retirement village is a truly unique conce…
$266,957
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
This modern residential project in the heart of Geroskipou presents a limited collection of …
$451,828
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Located in a prestigious area of Paphos, this stylish 2 bedroom apartment offers contemporar…
$426,711
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This thoughtfully designed development features three elegant buildings with just 57 apartme…
$409,922
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Modern Elegance in Yeroskipou. Tucked away in the serene yet vibrant area of Yeroskipou, Th…
$441,797
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
This thoughtfully designed development features three elegant buildings with just 57 apartme…
$409,922
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale: modern apartment under construction in the prestigious area of Geroskipu. This ele…
$330,091
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4 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Dive into the luxury and peacefulness of this property, where flaming sunsets and turquoise …
$1,61M
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/2
This modern one-bedroom apartment offers 54 square meters of thoughtful interior space and i…
$332,231
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Apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Discover Adonidos Gardens in Geroskipou, Paphosluxurious yet affordable apartments near Elea…
$300,519
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
La Bella — Modern Two-Bedroom Apartment in Geroskipou, Paphos La Bella offers spacious an…
$357,915
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1 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
This thoughtfully designed development features three elegant buildings with just 57 apartme…
$263,614
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
A design of apartment promising each day filled with elegance, comfort, and breathtaking vie…
$518,545
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Luxurious beachfront residence just 20 metres from the shoreline, beside a beautiful Blue Fl…
$1,24M
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2 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
This luxurious double apartment is located in an exclusive gated complex in the tourist area…
$514,154
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
This thoughtfully designed development features three elegant buildings with just 57 apartme…
$561,142
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Stunning off-plan 3 bedroom detached villa located in the charming area of Geroskipou. This …
$530,068
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3 bedroom apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
A magnificent building which is consists 7 fully detached villas . Residences are surroun…
$558,876
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