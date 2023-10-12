Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

30 properties total found
3 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€500,000
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€370,000
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€340,000
1 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Discover an exclusive gated community situated in the actively developing area of Geroskipou…
€295,000
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
This project is a remarkable modern development that showcases a unique and sophisticated de…
€467,000
1 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
This project is a remarkable modern development that showcases a unique and sophisticated de…
€275,000
1 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
This retirement village in a picturesque suburb of Pafos is a unique concept for Cyprus, off…
€210,000
3 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
This retirement village in a picturesque suburb of Pafos is a unique concept for Cyprus, off…
€420,000
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
This retirement village in a picturesque suburb of Pafos is a unique concept for Cyprus, off…
€295,000
1 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
This retirement village in a picturesque suburb of Pafos is a unique concept for Cyprus, off…
€210,000
Apartment 1 bathroom in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Apartment 1 bathroom
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
This retirement village in a picturesque suburb of Pafos is a unique concept for Cyprus, off…
€170,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 900 meters from the beach, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer two-storey …
€680,000
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence close to the city center, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer apartments wit…
€183,750
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence with a panoramic view near the beach, in the prestigious area of Yeroskipou…
€850,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with floor heating
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of sea view villas at 150 meters from the beaches, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer vill…
€1,85M
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with panoramic windows in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with panoramic windows
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 2
Residential complex close to the beach and places of interest, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer …
€315,000
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 6
Low-rise residence with a parking, Yeroskipou, Cyprus We offer apartments with parking spac…
€275,000
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
5 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 375 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villas with swimming pools and garden close to the beach, Geroskipou, …
€1,60M
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas with gardens near the sea, Geroskipou, Cyprus We offer villas with…
€495,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence in a quiet premium residential area, close to the beach, Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cypru…
€395,000
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with kitchen
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 2
Residence in a quiet premium residential area, close to the beach, Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cypru…
€350,000
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
A unique residential gem, this property consists of just 9 exclusive apartments distributed …
€275,000
1 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
A unique residential gem, this property consists of just 9 exclusive apartments distributed …
€190,000
1 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
A unique residential gem, this property consists of just 9 exclusive apartments distributed …
€175,000
2 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
The new luxurious apartment complex is conveniently located in Geroskipou, a lovely seaside …
€300,000
1 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
1 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
The new luxurious apartment complex is conveniently located in Geroskipou, a lovely seaside …
€230,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
4 room apartment with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 132 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€270,000
3 room apartment in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room apartment
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 375 m²
€810,000
2 room apartment with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction apartment of 135 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated …
€315,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
2 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 153 sq.meters in Paphos. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€1,33M
