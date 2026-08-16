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Apartments for sale in Chloraka, Cyprus

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penthouses
4
1 BHK
77
2 BHK
142
3 BHK
81
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372 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
4 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 235 m²
This chamber project of modern villas is located in one of the long-established residential …
$1,02M
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/3
This project is 32 flawlessly designed apartments, each offering ideal layouts and stunning …
$647,773
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
1 Bedroom Apartment. …
$268,307
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
An exclusive project comprising of 8 modern apartments.Located in Chloraka, in Melanosarea n…
$415,603
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
CIRVIS — Modern Two-Bedroom Apartments in Paphos The two-bedroom apartments at CIRVIS off…
$398,988
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
ABOUT THE PROPERTY Luxurious, detached villa located in the tranquil area of Chloraka, P…
$564,638
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
For sale: A beautifully renovated detached villa in the sought-after area of Chlorakas. Offe…
$580,153
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Chloraka, Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2
Studio Apartment. …
$205,511
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 2
2 Bedroom Apartment. Equal attention has been given to the acoustic environment. Full-height…
$381,724
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
LUXURY THREE BEDROOM VILLA WITH UNOBSTRUCTED SEA VIEWS!!! This luxurious villa is located…
$955,851
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
An exclusive project comprising of 8 modern apartments.Located in Chloraka, in Melanosarea n…
$531,048
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Apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
Apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in Chloraka, Paphos. A stunning piece of lan…
$9,22M
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Luxury hilltop residences located in Chloraka just a short walk from the coastline and the s…
$494,346
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
ABOUT THE PROPERTY Luxurious, detached villa located in the tranquil area of Chloraka, P…
$564,638
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Area 89 m²
Description of object: Cirvis Residences is a gated residential development in Lower Chlorak…
$416,791
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Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Nestled in the heart of Chloraka, this exclusive gated development offers a resort-style lif…
$429,607
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Experience modern Mediterranean living in this exclusive collection of 20 residences in Chlo…
$282,313
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
For sale is a spacious detached villa in the peaceful area of Chlorakas. This well-maintaine…
$869,363
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Modern Boutique Complex in Paphos – 2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments Discover a stylish new residen…
$417,141
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/2
This spacious 3-bedroom apartment is designed for elevated coastal living, offering generous…
$455,748
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Contemporary Coastal Apartment with Rooftop Pool in Chloraka, Paphos Set in the sought-afte…
$294,965
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
This new project includes two residential blocks with 32 luxury apartments, with 1 and 2 bed…
$358,194
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 89 m²
CIRVIS — Modern Two-Bedroom Apartments in Paphos The two-bedroom apartments at CIRVIS off…
$422,457
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
For sale is a spacious off-plan apartment in the picturesque area of Chlorakas. This modern …
$241,988
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3 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
Stunning Fully Renovated 3-Bedroom Ground Floor Apartment in Chloraka, Paphos. Discover the …
$271,803
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Hidden among the coastal landscape of Chloraki, this chamber residential project is conceive…
$514,218
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Luxury project is situated in a picturesque location with stunning sea views, just 5 minutes…
$355,202
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Luxury Designer Residences in Chloraka, Paphos. Located just 1 km from the Mediterranean Sea…
$304,055
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1 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Modern Boutique Apartment in Chloraka, Paphos Situated in the highly desirable area of Chlo…
$320,513
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2 bedroom apartment in Chloraka, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Chloraka, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
This contemporary 2-bedroom apartment offers refined Mediterranean living in one of Paphos’s…
$346,138
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Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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